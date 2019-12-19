MagicCircle wins creative mandate for Brilloca

MagicCircle Communications has bagged the creative mandate for Alchymi and brands Hindware Italian Collection and Hindware from the house of Brilloca.

Following a multi-agency pitch, MagicCircle is entrusted with the creative duties for the brands under Brilloca’s aegis. The incumbent agency was McCann. Speaking on the partnership Sanjay Kalra, President and Chief, Bath Products and Tiles, Brilloca Limited, said, “We are excited to work with MagicCircle as our creative agency and we look forward to work with the creative talent to foster stronger engagement with our customers through 360 creative campaigns.”

Speaking on the win Hemant Misra, Founder & Managing Director, MagicCircle said “The bathware business is one of the most exciting business today, giving the shift of technology and state of art design. We are very excited to partner with Brilloca to create engaging content and build stronger brands”.

Launched in 2018 MagicCircle is helmed by Hemant Misra who has partnered with Dheeraj Renganath and Natwar Singh. Brilloca, makers of the brand ‘Hindware’, is a Building Products company in the country.

Comments