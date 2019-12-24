Pivotroots officially announced the launch of operations in New Delhi. This comes with the appointment of Nitesh Kumar as Vice President – Media & New Business.



His previous stint was as Vice President – ZenithOptimedia (A Publicis Groupe company). With an experience of over 16 years in the marketing and advertising industry, Nitesh Kumar will be responsible for overseeing media, new business initiatives & focus on the expansion of clientele for PivotRoots across locations.

“I am truly excited about joining the PivotRoots family. Their impressive work and people culture make it an ideal place for scaling new heights. I look forward to getting on this fruitful journey with the entire team,” says Nitesh Kumar.

Also Read: Mullen Lintas ropes in Hari Krishnan as CEO

Founder and Managing Director of PivotRoots, Shibu Shivanandan said, “We are super excited to scale up our operations and welcome Nitesh Kumar to our family. He will help us boost our capabilities in building better digital solutions for our clients and accelerating our expansion.”

He added “With a growing roster of clients in Delhi like Grofers, Clovia and others, this is the perfect time for Nitesh to come on board & help us in keeping that momentum going.”

Comments