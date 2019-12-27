Publicis Media bags Hero MotoCorp Media mandate

Publicis Media will partner Hero MotoCorp for both traditional and digital media duties as per the mandate.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has appointed Publicis Media as its Media agency for both Traditional and Digital media duties.

Publicis was selected following a competitive pitch that kicked off a few months ago. Publicis Media has created a bespoke platform – ‘Team Hero MotoCorp’ (Team HMC) – that will be in charge of the account and will harness talent from across the organization, both for the mainline and new-age mediums.

Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Head of Marketing, Hero MotoCorp said, “Publicis Media was selected after a very thorough and competitive pitch process with strong presentations from several agencies. We are excited about this new partnership and the potential of ‘Team HMC’ in helping us drive even stronger consumer to connect and grow brand impact.”

Tanmay Mohanty, CEO of Zenith India and the executive sponsor on Team HMC said, “Hero MotoCorp is one of the most prestigious accounts in terms of both scale and complexity. We are excited to partner Hero MotoCorp in their marketing journey where data and tech will complement the strong strategy, planning, buying and content verticals to further strengthen the Integrated Marketing play.

‘Team HMC’ will mobilize the talent and capabilities from across Publicis Media globally, for this partnership. We look forward to delivering strong business outcomes for them and unlocking new consumer connections across social, digital and traditional mediums.”

The New Delhi (India) headquartered Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of designing and developing technologically advanced motorcycles and scooters for customers around the world.

Led by Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, it has taken to expand its presence to 37 countries across Asia, Africa, and South & Central America.

