Snap Games launches Leaderboard Games – a new gameplay format

Snap Games introduces Leaderboard games to help connect friends on Snapchat and play games in their own time.

First launched earlier this year, Snap Games is the destination for mobile games made for friends – connecting them through the shared experience of playing games. In some cases, friends can’t play at the same time. Hence, Snap Games has introduced Leaderboard Games, a new gameplay format that allows Snapchatters to challenge their friends in light-hearted competitions, all while playing on their own time.

Leaderboard Games are casual, easy-to-play games that let friends play asynchronously to compete for the top spot on a leaderboard among their own group of friends.

The platform also introduces a new feature called Score Streaming, which shows Snapchatters their friends’ live scores while they’re playing with you. When friends are playing the same game through a shared conversation, players will also see their friends’ Bitmoji peeking over the Chat Bar, just as in Chat.

Developed by Snap’s own games studio, the first two Leaderboard Games are called “Find My Friends” and “Slide the Shakes”.

How to play Leaderboard Games

Open Snapchat ( iOS or Android )

or ) Tap Chat or swipe right to the Friends screen

Open a Chat or Group Chat and tap the rocket icon to open the Game Drawer

To play a new Leaderboard Game, look for a trophy icon

If friends are playing at the same time, you can chat via text or voice while you play

Learn more about how to play Snap Games here.

Background on Snap Games and recent features:

Launched in April 2019, Snap Games is designed for mobile, high fidelity, and synchronous gameplay between friends. The platform features a curated selection of original and third-party titles.

Snap Games was designed to support gameplay with real friends, and we’ve seen early results showing the value of these social interactions. For example, they see a direct correlation between the number of friends playing a game together and their time spent playing games. ( Q2 Earnings Call )

The app recently introduced two new features, Snippets and Leader boards. Snippets: This is the first integration to connect the creativity of Snapchatters with the creativity of our game partners by allowing games to create dynamic stickers that players can share with friends. Snippets are stickers that a player can add into a Snap directly to a friend or post to their Story. Viewers of that Snap or Story can then swipe up on the Snippet to join the game. This allows players to share moments or achievements they’re proud of from Snake Squad with their friends on Snapchat.



Leaderboards: Leaderboards are a way to drive light-hearted and fun competition amongst friends. Leaderboards let Snapchatters see how their score compares with friends, and how they rank globally. Players can also share their score directly with friends through a Snap, or hide their score from being visible with friends.

