Snapchat launches Snap Me in India with Salman Khan

Snap Me

Snap Me is exclusively available on Snapchat Discover

Snapchat’s first-ever ‘Snap Me’ in India goes live today, featuring Bollywood megastar, Salman Khan. Fans can get up close and personal as Khan answers questions submitted by Snapchatters across the country.

From How he overcame tough times to His favorite dance step, Salman shares all spontaneously with his natural wit.

Snapchat has hosted multiple Snap Me Q&As with celebrities such as Brie Larson, Kobe Bryant, Sophie Turner, Billie Eilish, Charlie Puth, Ansel Elgort, Niall Horan, Alicia Keys and most recently, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They are an opportunity for Snapchatters themselves their favorite celebrities and personalities questions they aren’t able to anywhere else – and to get a direct response!

In November 2018, Snap announced the launch of Discover in India, tailor-made for the growing community of Indian Snapchatters.


