Solar eclipse brand posts light up with creativity
As the last solar eclipse of the decade creates a ring of fire, brands come up with creatives using humour and satire. A look at Solar Eclipse brand posts…
Several parts of the country witnessed a solar eclipse today. The eclipse began at 8 AM on Thursday morning. The moon couldn’t cover the sun fully, therefore, the sun appeared to be an annulus of fire. Brands get in action and use the occurrence and solar Eclipse brand posts were seen on social media today.
From restaurants and tea brands to airlines and men’s grooming brands, everyone used eclipse-themed marketing to promote their products and create a relationship with customers in the best way.
As the sun’s light dims, brands light up with these creatives. Social Samosa compiles a list of brands that came out with brilliant creatives around the phenomenon.
Bombay Shaving Company
Burger King India
Hong’s Kitchen
Tata Tea Premium
Dominos India
Durex India
IndiGo
Mother Dairy
Cofsils
Blu Smart India
MX Player
Organic Harvest India
d2h
Tata Sky
Dunzo
Bajaj Allianz Life
Fastrack
Mad Over Donut
Which was your favourite of the solar eclipse brand posts? Or did we miss out on it? Let us know in the comments below.