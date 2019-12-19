Tilt Brand Solutions bags Strategy and Creative duties for Livspace

Tilt Brand Solutions will be handling brand building and creative duties for Livspace, an online interior design platform.

Livspace, a Home Interiors Brand, has roped in Brand & Creative consultancy, Tilt Brand solutions, founded about 15 months ago by Joseph George, former Group Chairman & CEO, India and Regional President, South & Southeast Asia at MullenLowe Lintas Group.

Livspace is a fast-growing online interior design platform that offers a three-sided marketplace, connecting interior designers, vendors, and homeowners. As a technology-first company, it employs a combination of data science, algorithms, and design to create unique experiences for homeowners, and scale the job of interior designers. Currently, Livspace serves nine metro areas in India, with a community of over 20,000 customers and over 3,500 interior designers.

Commenting on the partnership, Kartikeya Bhandari, Chief Marketing Officer, Livspace, said, “The home interior and design industry in India is at its nascent stage with lack of predictability and transparency being major pain points. At Livspace, we are working towards bringing a positive shift in the market, while creating and developing the category. We leverage our technology-enabled platform to offer the customers a seamless experience, devoid of any hassles. Tilt’s expertise in brand building, understanding of the Indian consumer and their ability to craft creative interventions across personas and platforms will be a critical component of our journey.”

Kedar Teny, Chief Strategy & Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions added, “Livspace is revolutionising the way we decorate (or redecorate) our homes; transforming it from a stressful, disorganized process to a joyous and rewarding experience. The possibilities of us at Tilt to input strategically and creatively is just mouth-watering! We are really excited to partner Kartik and his passionate team to transform the homes of millions of Indian home-owners.”

