GoDaddy Online Starter Bundle is an easy way to create a domain name, website and business account for a small business.

Having an online presence is very important for small and medium-sized businesses. It might be a local bakery launching a Christmas range of a bar seeking to create buzz around New Year’s Eve offerings — a website acts as a credible anchor for the communication. This is what brand communication can fall back on.

If you are resisting the idea of getting a website for your business because of the costs and/or efforts involved, there are guides and starter packs that you can check. One such option is the GoDaddy Online Starter Bundle, created especially for SMBs and micro business owners. Basics you should know about before diving in include a web address, domain name and an email ID.

The bundle will help you create a one-page starter website and a secure email account. Both will be linked to a unique domain name, a one-stop digital identity of your business. In terms of investment, it would be about Rs 3/day. The starter bundle has all you need to present a professional face to the online world.

Wondering why do you need a digital identity when you can create a social media page and run your business through that? The simple answer to it that a website adds unparalleled credibility to the mix. It helps your business get found online. Plus, you get to have a higher degree of control over how to display as well as function.

So, what do you get in the GoDaddy Online Starter Bundle?

A domain for your business identity that will serve as your business’ address on the internet.

A one-page website to help build your business’ digital presence with credibility.

A business email account based on the domain you choose for your one-page website.

Things one should keep in mind while choosing a domain name?

A domain name is an entity that is unique to a business. Two websites cannot have the same domain name. Tips to keep in mind before choosing a domain name:

Keep it short and simple for it should be easy for people to remember as well as type in.

The name shouldn’t include any special characters, dashes or numbers that can confuse people.

If you have a name in mind but it’s taken, you can add the location of your business to it.

Why do you need a business email account?

When you are sending out business emails, having a business domain name attached to it makes the interaction credible. It helps you stand out among the clutter of spam. The email ID you get with the Online Starter Bundle comes with 10 GB email storage that is accessible across desktop and mobile.

How long does it take to make the website and an email account?

Though the process may feel daunting at the onset, it takes only a few minutes to set it all up. It’s just a matter of a few correct clicks.



Comments