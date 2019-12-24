Zero Gravity Communications, Ahmedabad based branding and marketing agency recently won the digital mandate of Arvind’s B2C business of Shirting & Suiting Fabrics & The Arvind Store following a multi-agency pitch.

Zero Gravity Communications would be driving the entire gamut of digital activities from strategy to execution for the B2C business of Arvind Ltd.

On the occasion, Raunaq Sharma, Vice President Marketing, Arvind Ltd. said, “Zero Gravity Communications reflected a deep understanding of the brand philosophy and their strategy resonated with our business goals. We are looking forward to them to successfully drive our key brand messages in the region.”

Glad about the association, Khushboo Sharma, Founder of Zero Gravity Communications said: “The fashion retail landscape stands at the cusp of transformation due to changing preferences of customers and the proliferation of technology.”

She further added, “We aim to develop brand loyalists through extensive and effective digital engagement and content production. Arvind has a massive presence in the market, but an entire segment that is virtually driven needs to be tapped to its fullest potential. And we believe, that is exactly what drove them to our agency.” she added.

The process of sealing the deal wasn’t an easy one. The team did comprehensive market research and implemented its findings of trends in the pitch created for the account. Campaign ideas with the potential of immediate implementation were planned out and a deep understanding of the brand philosophy was identified. After all this, and what we can now call a successful pitch we closed on the brand.

As things move forward, the agency intends to redefine ready-to-wear and bespoke men’s fashion in prominence on social media and establish a very strong and unique sense of aesthetics.

As an agency, Zero Gravity Communications has managed to grow faster and fiercely by participating in more challenging pitches and creative solutions across mainline and digital media.

