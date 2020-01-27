Content creation process starts with the mood board: Abhinav Mathur

Abhinav Mathur feels that brands are looking for an individual they can resonate with, someone who fits the ethos of the brand.

In conversation with Social Samosa, Abhinav Mathur explains his process of content creation and the importance of a mood board. He tells us how it helps him ideate and plan according to the brand’s guidelines, along with the type of media to be created and the story line that would go with it. Research too plays an important role, especially when it comes to separate original ideas from things that have already been done before. Here’s more.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

I started on Instagram about 5 years ago as a platform to showcase my creativity. I have always enjoyed theater and acting, so I started posting funny videos that were quite relatable to the audience. It was through that and many Dubsmashes that led to the initial rise in my following. Gradually brands started to take notice of how I look and what I wear and that is when I began getting collaboration requests.

What’s in the name?

The name Abix became my nickname while in University in London. As a student we didn’t have the luxury to go out and eat every day what with London being crazy expensive. So cereal was the best bet to keep me nourished and was also easy to make. I really loved Wheatabix and my designated shelf in the kitchen was always filled with boxes of it. My flatmates used to tease me about it and somehow from Wheat-Abix, Abix came out and stuck.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I feel that brands are looking for an individual they can resonate with. An individual who fits the ethos of the brand. I have always steered clear of doing just the needful for any project. My goal has always been driven by ensuring that i channel my creativity and bring out something unique. This ethic has through the years worked well for me and is my sole driving force and one which i preach to everyone who wants to start in this industry. Be original, Bring something Unique to the table.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

Content creation process all starts with the mood board. This is where the brand guidelines, along with type of media to be created and story line are all thought of. I also go through numerous other media which is close to the category of the brand in order to understand what has already been done and that helps cancel out a lot of ideas which one may think are original but there are chances its been done already. Its through this planning that an idea originates and is put forth into execution.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Money is a secondary thought process at least for me in this field. Like i said its the entire idea which once gets finalized would i be able to understand what it would take to create the content. It is then that i would quote the brand a just amount which factors in my creativity, reach and effort.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

It was rather hard at first because the briefs are sometimes stringent and can disable you from tapping out of the box ideas. I initially used to give two options to brands, one which they would’ve enjoyed and one which i thought worked best. Its only after years of creative content that brands trust the individual enough to give creative liberty.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

There isn’t one which i can remember, however, when i do hear the feedback from brands and marketing companies that they really enjoyed what i did for them and how it stood out, that is a real boost to my motivation and helps me continue doing what i do best.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

Weird brand briefs are ones which are solely looking to put information about discounts or prices of their products across and are more concerned with scripts given which have to be regurgitated verbatim. These are the briefs I have always loathed and it was an absolute nightmare going back and forth on approvals.

If not blogging, you would be?

Before becoming an influencer, I was a lawyer. I quit practicing to start restaurants. I am still doing the same and if not an influencer, I would see myself being a restaurateur.

A day in your life…

As I made a conscious decision to be my own boss, I have no Monday blues. I have the freedom of time however, I utilize that time for my work and that comes paramount for me. I ensure that I have some form of a schedule for the day, which will include a workout and some yoga which I will get over and done with first thing in the morning. The day goes according to whether I have to shoot something or edit a project along with ideation on what content to create. I am also invited to numerous events on the daily, which i have to make time for and at times have to say no to as well. Evenings I’m at my restaurants catching up with friends and checking up on the business as well.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Figure out why you want to become one in the first place. I feel that’s one question no one asks themselves and are more enamored by looking at successful ones and the lifestyle they lead feeling its an easy path to take. If you do have your goal set, figure out what your USP is and what you bring to the table that a brand would want to be associated with you. You should know the subject very well, being a fashion blogger doesn’t simply mean wearing nice clothes and getting pictures clicked… that will only take you so far, Dig deep and find out what makes you unique and be consistent with your blog/Instagram/YouTube, you will only see merit in your originality.

Your Favourite Influencer

There are way too many! I started by absolutely idolizing people like Mariano Di Vaio , not so much copying their style but understanding what made him and other successful influencers like Magic Fox so appealing to the audience. It’s the Charismatic character which people end up relating to and that helped me learn a lot on how to build myself.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I see myself as a brand ambassador some day. I think it is high time brands start recognizing the merit a micro-influencer has in terms of reaching a niche audience. It need not be a luxury brand, but one which I would personally feel the connect to and spread the word about.

