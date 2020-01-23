Agency Feature: Detales

How do we define Detales?

We are a boutique agency armed with creative ideas, tailored solutions and loads of enthusiasm. With a range of services including public relations, experiential marketing, creative design, social media, and a lifestyle concierge, we work towards navigating through the jumble in the communication wing to make a brand soar higher.

What’s in the name?

For us, it’s all in the details. What better way to describe what we do than with our name? At Detales, we tell stories and we do it in a fun and creative way. We add a personal touch to every brand. Crafting stories is a part of our lives; it’s definitely something that never fails to bring joy to us. After all, we truly believe that effective storytelling can make all the difference as you create your company’s brand.



What do we do?

Our range of services includes – Public Relations, Experiential Marketing, Creative Design, Social Media, Lifestyle Concierge and Curated Influencer Gifting for brands. We provide flexible and end-to-end solutions that assist brands to meet their objectives.

Why we do it?

When we started our journey in 2011, no agency offered more than traditional PR. We wanted to start an agency that provided a holistic view and service for different brands in the lifestyle space. Therefore, everything we’ve done so far has been unique and we have set a trend with all the activities so far.

How we evolve?

Change is the only constant. We are always on the go to strive and achieve the best. One way that keeps us going is the growth of our clients. We do things differently. We think differently. We love to help our brands evolve, starting from minimal ideas to creating and executing them at the top.

Social responsibility in social media

In an industry that evolves every second, it’s very important to keep up with the trends but at the same time, it’s our responsibility to – Keep it real! Keep it original! We make sure every brand is portrayed in its authentic form, engaging with the right audience. As an agency, it is also very important to address certain issues keeping in mind no one in the audience is offended by what is being said. Brands today want to tap into everything that is trending, sometimes forgetting that it might not be in sync with brand values. As an agency, it is very crucial to deliver what a brand demands but share it tactfully.

The need of the hour

Stronger laws on creative copyrights. It takes hours of brainstorming and strategy to make a creative. We understand taking inspiration from a creative is one thing, but to blatantly copy it, add your logos and text is another. We most certainly need stronger laws on copyrights and plagiarism.

We learned the hard way

Our competitive nature helps us endure through the hardest of times, overcoming every obstacle that stands before us.

Go beyond expectations, within the team first and then with clients.

Research, research, research!

Unlearning the regular is necessary.

It takes a lot more than just great ideas to stay on the top.

Brands will reject ideas but this helps to learn more and we take it in a positive manner.

Did we just share that?

We help with PR but we do not OWN any newspapers, magazines or news websites! We have the power, but not a magic wand to get everything a brand wants.

They work with us

Food & Beverages: Bonobo, Jamjar Diner Versova & Bandra, Ministry Of Crab, Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara, Dirty Buns, FLEA Bazaar Café, Indigo Delicatessen, 145(Bandra, Kalaghoda & Andheri), All Things Nice, Ishaara, The Bandra Project, Bombay Vintage, The Pantry, Woodside Inn, Mini Punjab Lake Side, EPISODE One, Meishi at The Park, The Walt, The Park, D:OH! All Day Dining, Hoppumm, Tote Talli, Neel, Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Deliciae Cakes, Playlist Pizzeria, Bowl Baby Bowl, Souffle, Dope, Mahe – Modern Coastal Cuisine, Rock Sea, Garde Manger Café, UNA – By Garde Manger, Turban Tales, NOTO Ice Creams and Brew Whale.

Fashion & Beauty: Jet Gems and Parina

Travel & Lifestyle: U Tropicana Alibaug and Cantaloupe Hotels Sri Lanka

Entertainment: Bounce and SMAAASH

Events: X Food Festival, Tapped, Pinwheel Project, World of Christmas and ZiZiland Jazz Festival

The industry as we foresee

In an industry where we try and make most of all the technology that’s available, its ever-evolving nature demands personal attention. While the industry is still in its primitive stage and most brands haven’t even made their debut on the digital front yet, it’s very important the industry remains humanized. We see it as an integral channel of communication and not just as an advertising platform. With the consumer’s dependence on their smartphones rapidly increasing, the industry will be the primary source of communication across platforms.

A day without Internet

Apocalypse! A steep descent into chaos. Nah!

While the internet is our lifeline at work, who wouldn’t like an unexpected break? Let’s just say we’d socialize in the truest sense of the word with some games and lots of popcorn. But this break would be appreciated for just a few hours for the post that we’d have an unplanned backlog to finish!

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes. We are always looking out for fresh talent. While you may only think about a career to make here, we ensure that you have the time of your life!

