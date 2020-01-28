Agency Feature: Digital Corsel

How do we define Digital Corsel?

Digital Corsel is an agency that is dedicated to finding creative solutions for our clients through brand strategy, creative communication, and technology. We are a bunch of highly experienced core members with a tinge of amazing new talents.

Being true to our efforts we take ownership of your prosperity and we need all our clients regardless of the size to have a long term relationship.

What’s in the name?

Corsel- a race breed horse is known for its power and caliber. As an agency, we would like to stay ahead of our competitors in the digital space and hence the name Digital Corsel.

What do we do?

We have expertise in Brand Building & Online Reputation Management of Local Businesses, Corporates, Politicians, Celebrities, Internet marketing of Educational or Academic institutes under one roof.

The services that you are into?

SEO optimization

Social Media Marketing

PPC Services

Web Designing Services

Creatives

Mobile Marketing Services

Email Marketing Services

Google Analytics Services

Movie Marketing

Political Campaign

Why we do it?

We believe in creating success stories by delivering good and creative digital marketing services to our client which helps a brand to create its own value so that it knits a wonderful story to tell.

The reasons for entering the industry?

This is something that we chose. We believed that we would make a difference as a digital marketing agency catering to the digital needs of businesses and organizations. We have been successful so far and would love to continue our repertoire.

How do we evolve?

We have evolved through the years to become a competitive service agency. Conviction, Commitment, and Consistency is something that has helped us a lot to grow as a firm. Every client is an experience and each successful project has added feather in the cap.

Social responsibility in social media

Social Responsibility is becoming vital to all agencies irrespective of the issue being local, national or global. Being socially responsible can help a company to strengthen the brand, increase engagement and also assures employee retention. We believe with the increased Social consciousness we can definitely change perspectives in the digital space.

The need of the hour

The digital space is a place where there is a bombardment of content all the time. With so much competition around there is always the pressure of being on top of the game. During the process, companies might fail to understand the concept of Digital Measurement. So, the need of the hour is to know what is working and what is not working for them as a brand and revamp their strategies.

We learned the hard way

We strongly believe in our work and services. Our working mantras are defined, design, develop and evolve. Customer satisfaction is our primary goal. In the journey, we have understood that Listening and Understanding are vital areas that we can’t miss out on. Learnings are sometimes good and sometimes hard.

Did we just share that?

There were a few instances that we had shared some content which we thought was an innovative idea but didn’t go well with the company’s brand. We had to change it immediately but there is nothing that was funny or something mentionable

They work with us

IIHT, Little Millennium, Atop Technologies, MakesWorth, Spin Cycles, Diya Baby Care, Ridgetop Dental International, Ekprice, Sri Ganapathi Astro, Creditap, PhoenixGRS, Work365, Entertainment9, Kingsmen, Robusto, Drillbit & 150+ clients.

A day without Internet

The Internet has become such an integral part of our lives that we can’t live without it. As an agency, if we miss out on the internet for a day then we would take that time off to Digitally Detox and indulge in some activities that can boost our creative thoughts. This activity can help us to unwind and bounce back strong creatively.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes.

