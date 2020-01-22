Agency Feature: Urja Communications

How do we define Urja Communications?

We started off our digital offering in the year 2000 – when digital was still at its infant stage in India. Founded by Prakash Sharma and Ranjeet Nambiar, Urja Communications believes partnering with brands for the long term.

What’s in the name?

Urja stands for energy. At Urja, we aim to combine the best of energies of our team – their talent and skills- to make magic happen for our clients. Urja is the energy that translates into growth for our people and therefore for our clients.

What do we do?

We help our clients achieve their goals, solve real business problems related to marketing communication, connect better with their audience, build loyalty and penetrate better in customer base through our unique communication strategies, creative services, and production at scale.

To be precise, we offer services in areas of:

Creative Marketing Communication

Email Marketing

Content Marketing

Social Media Presence & Engagement

Digital Strategy & Planning

Video Marketing

Media Planning & Buying

Web Design & Development

Why do we do it?

We are passionate about Marketing in digital.

With the ever-growing necessity of specialized marketing expertise in the digital arena with its countless avenues, we attempt to engage with consumers and influencers and the entire consumer eco-system

Our digital services aim to help the business meet the right goals through the right communication, on the right platform and at the right time.

How do we evolve?

Our passion for marketing into digital, fuels our desire to continually innovate, test, learn, and evolve our outlook and solutions. By maintaining the right mix of experience, expertise, and freshness, in our recommendations, our capabilities keep evolving.

Social responsibility in social media

From the creative communication to a big-budget multimedia campaign, everything that we create, post or manage is always aligned with our ethical framework.

As an experienced agency, that has witnessed social media and other digital platforms emerge and grow, we always aim to share the best of our knowledge and experience with our clients.

The need of the hour

There are two sides to this! As an agency, it is important that we keep experimenting and coming up with new and creative ways to interact with audiences. On the other hand, as brands, it is important to keep evolving as the market and the audiences evolve on various digital platforms, sometimes go beyond short-term sales goals and focus on building a strong brand persona that the audience can seamlessly find a connection with.

We learned the hard way…

We’ve learned that growing with ever-evolving market trends is the key to success in today’s competitive scenario. However while doing so, it is even more critical to connect the dots and stay true to your passion and strength and use the same to acquire newer capabilities.

They work with us

Some of our regular clients include:

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Intermiles

SBM Private Wealth

Standard Chartered Bank

Tata Mutual Funds

Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Pepsico

The industry as we foresee

The scope of the digital marketing industry is huge! In the coming years with the introduction of more platforms in social media and a few becoming obsolete, it will be critical to staying abreast with what’s new, stay relevant to the audience and be wise while choosing newer platforms to interact with the audience.

No matter what comes up as a new trending platform, the need to building a loyal community of followers/customers will remain constant.

The ability to market at scale to an audience of one is the holy grail that we see ourselves pursuing.

A day without Internet

It’s true that being connected now is like breathing! But a day without the internet is a welcome change, as people will find time to catch-up with friends and family, have long conversations, and create real memories.

Also, a day without the internet could be a daylong offsite brainstorming session, where we get a chance to pull ourselves back from our regular work and focus on the big picture.

Lastly, are you hiring?

We are always looking to work with good talent: Dynamic and creative individuals who are responsible, have an entrepreneurial bent of mind, are truly hungry to make that difference to the world of marketing, and have the aptitude and love for marketing communications.

Comments