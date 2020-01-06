Amway India appoints Ajay Khanna as Chief Marketing Officer

Amway India announced the appointment of Ajay Khanna as the Chief Marketing Officer and has taken over the reins from Sundip Shah, former CMO.

Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India is a marketing veteran with over 24 years of experience in the FMCG and Telecom industry. Khanna will continue to be based in Amway India’s headquarters in Gurugram and will report to Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India.

Announcing the appointment, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “We are delighted to name Ajay Khanna as the new head of the marketing function. Ajay with his deep understanding of India’s dynamic marketing environment as well as the direct selling industry has immensely contributed to the remarkable success of our Nutrition and Consumer Durables categories. I am confident that his vision and experience will help propel Amway to even greater heights in India. I would also like to thank Sundip Shah for his commitment and leadership over the last six years and wish him good luck in his entrepreneurial journey.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, “It’s a great honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Amway India’s marketing function. India is a top priority market for Amway globally, and I am excited to take on the reins of marketing in this crucial phase. The evolving market dynamics, along with our differentiated sales channel, make it an opportune time to introduce innovations for business growth. I look forward to further building the growth momentum created by my predecessor Sundip Shah and taking the business to greater heights.”

An Amway veteran, Ajay joined the organization in 1998 and donned many hats in various capacities. His trajectory with the company includes leading growth of the Homecare/Personal care, Agriculture and Insurance categories before taking on the Category Head role for the biggest business category – Nutrition and Wellness in 2014.

Armed with an understanding of India’s direct selling industry as well as the dynamic consumer landscape, Khanna has been instrumental in driving growth for Amway’s nutrition brand – Nutrilite, and consumer durables in addition to driving effective collaborations with the company’s direct sellers and cross-functional teams. Under his leadership, Amway team has engineered many successes such as the Nutrilite campaign with a brand ambassador, the best in class Amway Queen (cookware) launch, successful foray into Herbals through the Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range as well as into the Consumer Durables segment.

Comments