Anusha Shetty appointed as the Chairman & Group CEO, GREY India

Grey unveiled one unified structure for the next-gen agency with digital, data and creativity at the heart of its offering.

Grey group today announced a new structure and go to market strategy in India.

Anusha Shetty, CEO AutumnGrey, a digital-first leader & trailblazer, has been appointed Chairman & Group CEO, GREY Group India. Shetty is known for her relentless passion for developing and driving client business. Under her leadership, AutumnGrey has delivered several ground-breaking and award-winning online & digital campaigns that have firmly established AutumnGrey as one of India’s premier digital agencies. Her leadership & management skills, along with her digital knowledge is second to none.

With over 20 years of marketing & advertising experience, and a career spanning across India and Silicon Valley, Shetty co-founded Autumn Worldwide, a hyper-specialized Digital Marketing firm with offerings such as; Digital Creative Outreach, Big Data Listening & insights, Business Intelligence, Online Reputation Management, Command Center Management, Media Planning & Buying and Technology Development.

Prior to this, Shetty has held progressive assignments in agencies like Lowe and Euro RSCG, working on multiple brands including; Intel, Titan, Unilever, Honeywell, to name just a few.

Shetty will work closely with Nirvik Singh to ensure a seamless transition of leadership as they combine the creative strength of GREY with data-driven digital solutions from AutumnGrey, to create a future-facing agency model and framework.

Anusha Shetty commented, “Convergence as a topic is not new. But to see this in action, driving value for our clients and our end consumers, is a dream for all of us. The breakdown of communication silos is the only way to create a future agency model and I am delighted to lead this journey with Sandipan.”

“Anusha is one of those unique talents who possess a rare combination of digital & social media knowledge along with entrepreneurial flair & business acumen. She is a natural-born leader who along with her team, will bring ideal digital, creative and business solutions to clients across various industries. I think with her wealth of experience she is the right person to take the agency to the next level. This is very much a game-changing moment for GREY India,” said Nirvik Singh, Global COO GREY group and Chairman & CEO, GREY AMEA.

Sandipan Bhattacharyya, CCO, has been promoted to Managing Director (MD) & Chief Creative Officer (CCO), GREY group India.

He has led the agency to win multiple Lions at Cannes, India’s first D&AD Yellow Pencil in Design, a Grand Prix and over a dozen metals at Spikes, Adfest, One Show and several Effies. In addition, he has played a major creative role in all of the agency’s big business wins.

The newly created role of Creative Leader as Managing Director signals GREY’s vision of putting the creative front and the center of its growth story. As MD & CCO of GREY India, Bhattacharyya will be responsible for driving GREY’s mandate of famously effective work to the next level.

GREY’s creative work is rooted in pop culture and under his leadership, GREY has launched some of the most iconic campaigns in the last decade.

Bhattacharyya has over 20 years of experience in advertising, prior to GREYhe has worked at BBDO India, Enterprise Nexus and Saatchi & Saatchi.

“Sandi is extremely talented and has been instrumental in taking GREY’s creativity to a global level. His creative direction & storytelling expertise is a conversation starter and his campaigns are found in the middle of pop culture. With a dual approach of Creative and Digital working in unison, GREY is in the right place to create more ground-breaking, famously effective work for its clients,” remarked Nirvik Singh.

Sandipan said, “It’s the perfect blend of creativity, technology and data that’s happening at GREY and I’m lucky to be leading these exciting times. Anusha and I are both intensely creative beings who think of ideas as a business multiplier, and we’re cooking up a hot new sauce. Watch this space or better still, give us a call”

Yashaswini Samat – current CEO of GREY India will be relocating to Singapore to take up a Senior integrated role for WPP/GREY. She will continue to report to Singh.

