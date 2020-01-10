Bajaj Allianz revives #PlankForIndia campaign

Bajaj Allianz launched the second season of #PlankForIndia campaign, attempting to build on their #LifeGoals proposition.

In the bid of helping people achieve their fitness goal, Bajaj Allianz launched #PlankForIndia. This marks the second edition of the plank initiative by the life insurance company.

This initiative has a dual strategy of inspiring budding sportspersons, combined with a challenge for the whole of India to remain fitter to fulfill their aspirations at their healthiest.

You can help the future of Indian athletics by being a part of the #PlankForIndia movement.



For every Plank you perform with #PlankForIndia, Bajaj Allianz Life will contribute to the training of Indian sports stars.



Plank for a healthy you, #PlankForIndia. pic.twitter.com/V8W9scBY4e — Bajaj Allianz Life (@BajajAllianzLIC) January 9, 2020



All set for creating Guinness record for plankathon on 26th Jan #PlankforIndia pic.twitter.com/pn209kSkON — Prakash Salian (@prakash_salian) January 9, 2020

Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, shared, “We believe that sustained good health is essential to achieve Life Goals. Through #PlankforIndia initiative, we want to encourage everyone to pursue good health, and support a good cause of helping India’s emerging sports stars.”

The brand roped in Bollywood veteran, Anil Kapoor to kick-start the #PlankForIndia initiative on social media. The idea is to leverage the actor’s prime health condition even at the age of 62.

Comments