Bajaj Allianz revives #PlankForIndia campaign
Bajaj Allianz launched the second season of #PlankForIndia campaign, attempting to build on their #LifeGoals proposition.
In the bid of helping people achieve their fitness goal, Bajaj Allianz launched #PlankForIndia. This marks the second edition of the plank initiative by the life insurance company.
This initiative has a dual strategy of inspiring budding sportspersons, combined with a challenge for the whole of India to remain fitter to fulfill their aspirations at their healthiest.
Also Read: Vivo kicks off 2020 with #SwitchOff digital detox campaign
Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, shared, “We believe that sustained good health is essential to achieve Life Goals. Through #PlankforIndia initiative, we want to encourage everyone to pursue good health, and support a good cause of helping India’s emerging sports stars.”
The brand roped in Bollywood veteran, Anil Kapoor to kick-start the #PlankForIndia initiative on social media. The idea is to leverage the actor’s prime health condition even at the age of 62.