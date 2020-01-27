BC Web Wise appoints Chagas Ferdinando as the Senior Creative Director

BC Web Wise has appointed Chagas Ferdinando as Senior Creative Director. Chagas will be responsible for planning and overseeing the creative brand campaigns for BC Web Wise.



Chagas has been part of the Digital Advertising Industry since 2003. He began his career at BC Web Wise before moving to Law & Kenneth, Techshastra and then to Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi part of the Publicis Group. He has worked with brands across FMCG, Telecom, Insurance, Fashion, Reality, and Entertainment verticals – BigBazaar, Idea Cellular, IDBI Federal Life Insurance, Steve Madden, Tata Value Homes, NEWish, to name a few.



Talking about the new appointment Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and MD, BC Web Wise said, “Mr. Chagas has to lead our creative team as Creative Director before he ventured off on his own a few years back, and then did a few stints in network agencies. He has always been a part of our family, no matter where he was, we share a very closely-knit family connection with members like him, right from what he did for the brands we serviced, to fathering his twins.



He has always been a designer who thinks out of the box, with a keen eye on branding and consumer connect, coupled with what’s trending on digital. He has always had really cool ideas that break the clutter in the market. He won a lot of metals for us in his earlier stint with us and we are all excitedly looking forward to more of such delightful work from him.”

Talking about the new appointment, Dinesh Swamy, Chief Creative Officer, BC Web Wise said, “The creative act is a responsibility, where the end-user gets to not only witness but experience ideas. It has become challenging to combine emotions and Call To Actions for a better impact. Appointing Chagas as the Sr. Creative Director will add a new dimension to our creative process and solve our challenges with his new-age design knowledge of storytelling. I have worked with him earlier and am excited for him to be part of the team and create magical work”.

Speaking about his new appointment Chagas Ferdinando, Sr. Creative Director BC Web Wise said, “I am super excited to be back in this fishpond after a decade to work with Ms. Chaaya and team. 2020 is a momentous year and brands will need to work harder than ever to provide value across platforms to become a part of their target audience consideration and stay there.”

Comments