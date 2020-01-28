Blink Digital bags Spartan Poker’s social media mandate

Blink Digital, a full-service independent digital agency, will be managing Spartan Poker’s social media mandate. The agency will oversee social media marketing, ORM, and digital asset creation of Spartan Poker’s social media campaigns.

This month, Blink is helping Spartan Poker promote two benchmark-setting national Poker events: The India Poker Championship and the India Online Poker Championship.

Blink’s results-oriented approach to digital marketing made the #pokerfacechallenge for the India Poker Championship a stunning success, racking up over 10 million views across Instagram and Tiktok.

Over the course of the next year, Blink will help Spartan Poker implement digital marketing campaigns across platforms, promoting the entire range of Spartan Poker’s product offerings.

Spartan Poker is one of India’s largest poker platforms, with over 500,000 users and monthly awards in the 10-crore range. Spartan is India’s first card room to offer a rake-based online poker model. The launch of Spartan’s Millionaire tournament in September 2019 marked a major inflection point in five years of consistent growth.

Anuj Barasia, Head of Marketing from Spartan Poker said, “We look forward to working with Blink on our social media and digital campaigns. Blink has a demonstrable history of excellence working with leading domestic and international brands. We expect this collaboration to further enhance Spartan Poker’s presence in the digital space. Their pitch was fresh and clutter-breaking, coupled with their expertise in things like AI and programmatic in the digital space.”

Dooj Ramchandani, Blink’s Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer was enthused about the agency winning Spartan Poker’s mandate, “Blink outbid five competing agencies to win the Spartan Poker mandate. We are excited to work with one of the premiere names in Indian poker and are confident in our results-oriented approach towards social media. Blink has been fortunate to manage some of the biggest fantasy gaming brands in India and this is just the start of expanding the portfolio.”

