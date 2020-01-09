Brands use new password creatives to spin narratives
Beginning 2020 on a refreshing note, brands took to Instagram to promote online safety with the help of new password creatives.
A week into the new year, the legacy of social media creative trends has entered the realm of 2020. Among the first to go big this year, are the new password creatives where brands are putting forth phrases that are relevant to their brand communication.
While Romedy Now took up the trend to reiterate their tagline, Godrej Properties and Tata Capital expressed their USPs. Movies Now walked the nostalgia road and recalled Iron Man as Western Railway promoted the railway ticketing service.
Indiabulls Home Loans tugged at the emotions of prospective homeowners, and Crompton and Asian Paints used the trend to highlight their services.
HDFC Bank was one of the most prominent examples of integrating brand communication with the trend and bringing out a public service message.
HDFC
Hotstar VIP
Godrej Properties
Tata Capital
Romedy Now
Crompton
Asian Paints
Indiabulls Home Loans
Sbarro
Movies Now
Western Railway
