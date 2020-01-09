Brands use new password creatives to spin narratives

Beginning 2020 on a refreshing note, brands took to Instagram to promote online safety with the help of new password creatives.

A week into the new year, the legacy of social media creative trends has entered the realm of 2020. Among the first to go big this year, are the new password creatives where brands are putting forth phrases that are relevant to their brand communication.

While Romedy Now took up the trend to reiterate their tagline, Godrej Properties and Tata Capital expressed their USPs. Movies Now walked the nostalgia road and recalled Iron Man as Western Railway promoted the railway ticketing service.

Indiabulls Home Loans tugged at the emotions of prospective homeowners, and Crompton and Asian Paints used the trend to highlight their services.

HDFC Bank was one of the most prominent examples of integrating brand communication with the trend and bringing out a public service message.

HDFC

Hotstar VIP

Godrej Properties

Also Read: 10 times Instagram interface inspired brand creatives

Tata Capital

Romedy Now

Crompton

Asian Paints

Indiabulls Home Loans

Sbarro

Movies Now

Western Railway

If we missed on a creative that you feel should be on the list, please do notify us at content@socialsamosa.com!

Comments