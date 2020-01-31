Breathe free breaks health stereotypes through #InhalerHainSahi ft.Bhumi Pedneker, Radika Apte

Breathe Free

Cipla’s Breathe Free joins hands with public figures to prove #InhalersHainSahi. Aims to put a full stop to addiction stereotypes.

Since the last year, Breathe free, a Cipla initiative has been giving rise to trending campaigns such as #BerokZindagi and #InhalersHainSahi to fight the stereotype that tags along with the usage of inhalers by asthmatics. However, through the campaign, the brand wishes to fight the superstition that states inhalers are addictive.

Thus, for the next round of campaigning, the influencers spread the word by tagging their contemporaries. Bhumi Pednekar attempted to rope in Aparkshakti Khurrana, Shriya Saran and Huma Qureshi. Thus, what stands out in these posts is that influencers explain the difference between regularity and addiction. The objective is to normalize the habit of using inhalers so asthma does not become a barrier to the aspiration for patients. However, in all the posts by influencers, the caption has been observed to remain uniform. This results in the repetition of spreading the same piece of information.

Nonetheless, the strategic advantage of this campaign is how influencers from different genres – Hospitality, Sports, Bollywood, Comedy and Public figures have joined hands to spread the word.

Also Read: Cipla busts myths around inhalers with new chapter of #BerokZindagi

The expertise that the following influencers have in their respective field will make their message more persuasive as the audience would fairly rely on them.

Radhika Apte

View this post on Instagram

India has over 3.5 crore people suffering from asthma. It reduces their quality of life. These people can breathe freely if they use inhalers regularly, as recommended by their doctors. But the problem is that people don’t want to accept that they have asthma and are scared to use inhalers. Inhalers are an effective and safe treatment for asthma and that’s why I believe that asthma ke liye #InhalersHainSahi. By sharing this, I am doing my part in creating awareness. I nominate @vikaskhannagroup @ayushmannk @vickykaushal09 to take the step with me and help asthmatics live a Berok Zindagi. To do your part, 1. Share a photo of yourself making a tick mark gesture with your right hand 2. Copy-paste this message from the link in the bio on @breathefreeworld (on Instagram) or copy-paste the message as is on Breathefree (on Facebook) 3. Nominate 3 friends 4. Tag Breathefree

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram

India has over 3.5 crore people suffering from asthma. It reduces their quality of life. These people can breathe freely if they use inhalers regularly, as recommended by their doctors. But the problem is that people don’t want to accept that they have asthma and are scared to use inhalers. Inhalers are an effective and safe treatment for asthma and that’s why I believe that asthma ke liye #InhalersHainSahi. By sharing this, I am doing my part in creating awareness. I nominate @shriya_saran1109, @aparshakti_khurana and @iamhumaq to take the step with me and help asthmatics live a Berok Zindagi. To do your part, 1. Share a photo of yourself making a tick mark gesture with your right hand 2. Copy-paste this message from the link in the bio on @breathefreeworld (on Instagram) or copy-paste the message as is on Breathefree (on Facebook) 3. Nominate 3 friends 4. Tag Breathefree

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Kuldeep Yadav

View this post on Instagram

​India has over 3.5 crore people suffering from asthma. It reduces their quality of life. These people can breathe freely if they use inhalers regularly, as recommended by their doctors. But the problem is that people don’t want to accept that they have asthma and are scared to use inhalers. Inhalers are an effective and safe treatment for asthma and that’s why I believe that asthma ke liye #InhalersHainSahi. By sharing this, I am doing my part in creating awareness. I nominate @bhumipednekar @yuzi_chahal23 @shubmangill to take the step with me and help asthmatics live a Berok Zindagi. To do your part, 1. Share a photo of yourself making a tick mark gesture with your right hand 2. Copy-paste this message from the link in the bio on @breathefreeworld (on Instagram) or copy-paste the message as is on Breathefree (on Facebook) 3. Nominate 3 friends 4. Tag Breathefree

A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18) on

Parupalli Kashyap

View this post on Instagram

India has over 3.5 crore people suffering from asthma. It reduces their quality of life. These people can breathe freely if they use inhalers regularly, as recommended by their doctors. But the problem is that people don’t want to accept that they have asthma and are scared to use inhalers. Inhalers are an effective and safe treatment for asthma and that’s why I believe that asthma ke liye #InhalersHainSahi. By sharing this, I am doing my part in creating awareness. I nominate @viktoraxelsen @aadarshbalakrishna @kuldeep_18 to take the step with me and help asthmatics live a Berok Zindagi. To do your part, 1. Share a photo of yourself making a tick mark gesture with your right hand 2. Copy-paste this message from the link in the bio on @breathefreeworld (on Instagram) or copy-paste the message as is on Breathefree (on Facebook) 3. Nominate 3 friends 4. Tag Breathefree

A post shared by Kashyap Parupalli (@parupallikashyap) on

Vikas Khanna

View this post on Instagram

India has over 3.5 crore people suffering from asthma. It reduces their quality of life. These people can breathe freely if they use inhalers regularly, as recommended by their doctors. But the problem is that people don’t want to accept that they have asthma and are scared to use inhalers. Inhalers are an effective and safe treatment for asthma and that’s why I believe that asthma ke liye #InhalersHainSahi. By sharing this, I am doing my part in creating awareness. I nominate @srishtipatch @neena_gupta @ranveer.brar to take the step with me and help asthmatics live a Berok Zindagi. @breathefreeworld To do your part, 1. Share a photo of yourself making a tick mark gesture with your right hand 2. Copy-paste this message from the link in the bio on @breathefreeworld (on Instagram) or copy-paste the message as is on Breathefree (on Facebook) 3. Nominate 3 friends 4. Tag Breathefree

A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup) on

Bipasha Barua

View this post on Instagram

India has over 3.5 crore people suffering from asthma. It reduces their quality of life. These people can breathe freely if they use inhalers regularly, as recommended by their doctors. But the problem is that people don’t want to accept that they have asthma and are scared to use inhalers. Inhalers are an effective and safe treatment for asthma and that’s why I believe that asthma ke liye #InhalersHainSahi. By sharing this, I am doing my part in creating awareness. I nominate @subhanginath @madhujya.gogoi_ @saumar.b_ to take the step with me and help asthmatics live a Berok Zindagi. To do your part, 1. Share a photo of yourself making a tick mark gesture with your right hand 2. Copy-paste this message from the link in the bio on @breathefreeworld (on Instagram) or copy-paste the message as is on Breathefree (on Facebook) 3. Nominate 3 friends 4. Tag Breathefree

A post shared by BIPASHA (@bipasha_barua00) on

Thus, #InhalersHainSahi is a step towards fighting misinformation and busting the stereotype against inhalers. Being an ongoing campaign, this mainly addresses the key issues and myths that hinder the appropriate treatment of asthma through inhalers featuring popular achievers living a life without limits despite asthma.


Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

social media campaigns

Mumbai Police new campaign

Women Safety Campaigns

Audi

Shein Campus Ambassador Program

Guesture campaign

Four Seasons campaign

Republic Day Campaigns