DDB Mudra Group appoints Preetham Venkky as President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide

Preetham Venkky joins DDB Mudra Group as President – 22feet Tribal Worldwide from KRDS in Singapore where he was Director & Partner. He will also serve as the Chief Digital Officer for the DDB Mudra Group.

He has over 20 years of experience in some of the most digitally advanced markets in Asia including Hong Kong and China. At KRDS he built one of Singapore’s largest independent digital agencies from the ground up. Under his leadership, KRDS was awarded ‘Agency of the Year’ three years in a row and worked on notable brands such as Singapore Airlines, DBS, OCBC, AIA, Prudential, Capitaland, Singapore Tourism Board, P&G, J&J, HP, and Facebook.

The appointment highlights DDB Mudra Group’s investment in strategic digital marketing capabilities. Venkky will be responsible for ensuring the Group’s talent is trained for the demands of our times and geared to apply technology to solve business challenges. His mandate will include scaling the company’s offerings by developing broad external partnerships, building out internal infrastructures and exploring new business opportunities.

Speaking about his appointment, Aditya R Kanthy, MD & CEO, DDB Mudra Group said, “Venkky will play a critical role in effectively bringing insight, creativity and brand building together with digital marketing and experience design. Being a serial entrepreneur who built his first angel founded startup at the age of 19 and then scaled KRDS from a fledgling to working with the majority of Fortune 50 companies in Singapore, is nothing short of phenomenal. This is where Venkky’s deep commitment to building creative culture and leveraging technology and data will drive business growth for our clients. Our 250 people at 22feet Tribal are essential for the Group’s growth and I’m delighted we have talent like Venkky and Debashish to lead it.”

The company has made significant, ongoing investments in digital to respond to the needs of brands and the evolving marketplace with the recent appointment of Debashish Ghosh. Debashish joined the company as National Creative Director – 22feet Tribal Worldwide, from Hotstar, where he was the Head of XR Studio – exploring the future of storytelling & entertainment by merging content and emerging technologies like AR, VR, and AI.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with a company I have admired and watched closely throughout my career,” said Venkky. “22feet Tribal has incredible potential given its diverse, talented people, an enviable roster of brands, a highly capable in-house technology team combined with DDB Mudra’s strategic prowess. I am looking forward to leading this dynamic team as we help create the company’s future.”

