Dolly Parton Challenge gets brands to don four avatars

Inspired by Dolly Parton, brands go on a spree to showcase various facets as LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder display pictures in this challenge.

Earlier this week, 74-year-old American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton took to Instagram to share four of her looks, as she would portray herself on different social media platforms. The post was able to set a challenge in motion, which was taken up by various global celebrities. It even got a comment from Instagram, “We [heart] a trendsetter in every one of her looks [glitter].” Soon, even brands joined in.

Simply said, the trend decodes how an individual would portray themselves on the four social media platforms — LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. The Dolly Parton Challenge is a commentary on how these platforms are perceived by users and businesses.

While LinkedIn display pictures are professional portraits, Facebook is a celebration of memories and relationships. While Instagram highlights the ‘oh-so-perfect’ candid shots that one can only aspire to, Tinder creatives portray one’s most attractive side.

While most brands included the four platforms mentioned by Dolly Parton, Bombay Shaving Company expanded the scope by including WhatsApp as well. 99 Pancakes too did something different by putting up the same picture for all social media platforms.

Nykaa Man is another brand to have come up with their version: They used GIFs instead of pictures. Zomato India, in their creative, switched Tinder for Real Life and WhatsApp for Facebook.

Dolly Parton starts the challenge

Bombay Shaving Company

Be Glamrs

Go Air India

Hotstar India

Nykaa Man

Subway India

99 Pancakes

Velocrush India

Edelweiss Tokio

Dunkin’ Donuts India

Dabur Honey

HBO India

Jio Cinema

Zee Café India

Netflix India

