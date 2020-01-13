Festivities galore on social media with Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal brand posts

Lohri brand posts

Colorful kites fill the sky, vivid rangolis paint the ground and Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Lohri brand posts garnish the social media town.

As diverse cultures in India gear up for the harvest season and transition to the next phase of the solar calendar, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Lohri brand posts mark the occasion with united creativity.

Vibrant colors, warm wishes, celebratory offers, product crossovers with festive facets and ritualistic music are soaked in these creatives.

Pizza Hut offers a flaming deal, Dunkin’ Donuts, GoAir, LF Originals, Red Chillies VFX and Indian Republic Canteen bring in the dhols with the jovial vibes. W For Woman reminds us to dress responsibly to stay safe around the Lohri fire.

Happily Unmarried

Pizza Hut India

Dunkin’ Donuts India

Adani Online

Nature’s Basket

Samsung India

LF Originals

Tugbug Children’s Center

View this post on Instagram

Celebrate Sankranti at Tugbug this week!Enjoy making kites, pongal pots & listen to the magic porridge pot story.Kids can come dressed up in ethnic attires! . Visit us at: Jayanagar, Bangalore Sector 17, Chandigarh Alwarpet, Chennai Besant Nagar, Chennai Race Course, Coimbatore Sector 29, Gurgaon Panchkula, Haryana Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Gachibowli, Hyderabad Vijay Nagar, Indore Ashok Nagar, Jaipur Loudon Street, Kolkata Vile Parle East, Mumbai Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Sector 104, Noida Aundh, Pune Baner, Pune . #tugbugtugbug #childrenscenter #festivecrafts #festivalcrafts #consciousparenting #genderneutral #consciousmoms #consciouskids #newyearactivities #makarsankranti #pongla #happypongal #kitefestival #sankranti #venpongal #southindianfood #uttarayan #lohri #happylohri #lohrifestival

A post shared by Tugbug Children’s Center (@tugbugtugbug) on

Fabindia

GoAir

Indian Republic Canteen

Bombay Dyeing

Red Chillies VFX

WforWoman

Magneto CleanTech

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Pongal, Makar Sankranti or Lohri brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.


