Festivities galore on social media with Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal brand posts
Colorful kites fill the sky, vivid rangolis paint the ground and Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Lohri brand posts garnish the social media town.
As diverse cultures in India gear up for the harvest season and transition to the next phase of the solar calendar, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Lohri brand posts mark the occasion with united creativity.
Vibrant colors, warm wishes, celebratory offers, product crossovers with festive facets and ritualistic music are soaked in these creatives.
Pizza Hut offers a flaming deal, Dunkin’ Donuts, GoAir, LF Originals, Red Chillies VFX and Indian Republic Canteen bring in the dhols with the jovial vibes. W For Woman reminds us to dress responsibly to stay safe around the Lohri fire.
Also Read: Chhapaak Movie Marketing as powerful as the movie theme?
Happily Unmarried
Pizza Hut India
Dunkin’ Donuts India
Adani Online
Nature’s Basket
Samsung India
LF Originals
Tugbug Children’s Center
Fabindia
GoAir
Indian Republic Canteen
Bombay Dyeing
Red Chillies VFX
WforWoman
Magneto CleanTech
If we have missed out on any of your favorite Pongal, Makar Sankranti or Lohri brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.