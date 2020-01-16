Flaming International Hot & Spicy Food Day brand posts

International Hot & Spicy Food Day brand posts

International Hot & Spicy Food Day brand posts heat up the social temperature with a spiced up platter.

The day calls out to the chili heads and heat seekers and the day is savored by having chili-eating challenges, dress-ups & cook-offs. The jamboree went online with International Hot & Spicy Food Day brand posts.

Most of the brands that tapped this beanfeast were from the Food & Beverages sector. Restaurants, franchises, hotels, resorts and more season the day with flavorsome posts.

Brands touch base with people’s love for spicy food and restaurants plate up their spiciest appetizers, few enlighten us about the blazing benefits of eating spicy food.

Burger King India says hot & spicy is not enough, Carlsberg India informs us about today’s precautions, Mandarin Oak held a tasting challenge, Phoenix United Bareilly apprises us of a trivia.

Also Read: #ItsSo2019 brand posts show what should’ve been left in the past

Burger King India

Carlsberg India

International Hot & Spicy Food Day brand posts

Mandarin Oak

Asian Town

View this post on Instagram

To all chilli heads, heat-seekers and extreme eaters – it's time to take your passion to the next level! Join us at Asian Town this ‘International hot and spicy food day’ as you indulge in our firing spicy menu! Show us how you can demolish our spiciest dishes, the chilli bomb, and get a FLAT 50% off on your total bill!* So get ready to set the table on fire! Offer valid till 19th January, Sunday. *T&C Apply . . . #AsianTown #AsianTownOfficial #AsianCuisine #PanAsianFood #Dessert #HappyPlace #HappyTimes #GoodVibes #Lunch #InternationalHotAndSpicyFoodDay #Offer #Discount #HotFood #SpicyFood #Spicy #Challenge #Dinner #Foodies #Cocktails #Drinks #FineDining #RestaurantsInMumbai #ThingsToDoInMumbai #Kalaghoda #SouthMumbai #Fort #Mumbai

A post shared by Asian Town (@asiantownofficial) on

Jaisalmer Marriott Resort

The Line

Asia Kitchen

Phoenix United Bareilly

Pacific Spice Company

View this post on Instagram

This big plate of spicy grilled wings are wishing you a very happy International Hot & Spicy Food day 🔥 To give them a kick, we added the red pepper fire of our bold Red Pepper (Cayenne). Here are a few fun facts about Red Pepper (Cayenne): 🌶️ It dates back to prehistoric times. 🌶️ It has a number of proven health benefits (including cardiovascular + antioxidant benefits) 🌶️ Peppers can grow up to 8 inches long. . . . . . #pacspice #spicyfood #foodphotography #recipedevelopment #cayenne #hotpeppers #cayennerecipe #spicywings #hotwings #hotandspicy #spicycuisine #spice #spices #spicecompany #spicemanufacturing #foodservice #sustainablesourcing #internationalhotandspicyfoodday #chickenwings🍗 #grilledfood

A post shared by Pacific Spice Company (@pacificspice) on

If we have missed out on any of your favorite brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.


Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

#ItsSo2019 brand posts

Dhara #WomenOfChange

Lohri brand posts

Hrithik brand posts

social media campaigns

Anil Kapoor #PlankForIndia

New Password creatives

Vivo 2020 campaign