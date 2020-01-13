Gautam Reghunath to lead Dentsu Webchutney as CEO

Prior to this appointment, Gautam Reghunath was Executive Vice President and Branch Head for Dentsu Webchutney, Bangalore.

Dentsu Webchutney, the creatively-led digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has named Gautam Reghunath as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The news comes soon after DAN India announced the elevation of Sidharth Rao as chairman, Happy mcgarrybowen (HMB) India and chairman, Dentsu Webchutney — last week.

In his new role, Reghunath will continue to report into Sidharth Rao and will now lead the agency, nationwide.

Commenting on Reghunath’s appointment, Rao said, “Gautam’s remarkable and much-deserved rise from within the ranks of Dentsu Webchutney is one of my favourite stories from the agency’s 20-year-old legacy. He started out as a junior servicing executive in 2010 and earned his stripes through sheer hard work and creative brilliance.”

He added, “He is a homegrown leader, someone whose impact on our people and business is unparalleled. Nothing exemplifies this better than our success with Bangalore — an office that he built from ground zero to the stature it commands, now. He understands our history. He cares for our legacy. He has more than an eye on our future. I am so proud to have him lead us on our next journey!”

Reghunath added, “In my time at Dentsu Webchutney, I’ve had the opportunity to work with incredible colleagues who inspire me and, for us, to find purpose, success and joy in our work along the way. I’ve grown up here. I’ve had my best years here, and today, I’m so proud to be the leader of this remarkable group of talent. Dentsu Webchutney started the digital advertising market in India as we know it.”

“Our incredible client roster with some of the most globally consequential companies gives us a foundation to continue industry-leading creative work across branches in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurgaon. Sidharth is a tough act to follow. But he remains a keen advisor, well-wisher and a mentor I’m thrilled to have as we take on our biggest years of growth,” he added.

