GenY Medium named digital partner for O2 Spa

As the digital partner for O2 Spa, GenY Medium will focus on Omnichannel marketing and online to offline (O2O) commerce.

O2 Spa has given GenY Medium a full-service mandate as its digital partner. This includes digital brand building, performance marketing and deployment of marketing technology systems.

Speaking on the win, Co-founder & CEO of GenY Medium, Yashwant Kumar, “We are looking forward to working with O2 Spa. Being a category leader implies that the brand will need to push the envelope on digital – this is what excites us.

He adds, “We believe that our experience in applying marketing technologies can help us add significantly to the business. Our performance-driven approach and focus on leveraging the right set of technologies will certainly deliver the desired business results for O2Spa.”

Ritesh Reddy Mastipuram, CEO at O2Spa added, “Our audience is perhaps the most active on digital. Therefore, digital will be our primary channel to reach and engage with our audience. We needed a partner who understands this challenge and has delivered this before. We are excited about having GenY Medium on board as our digital partner. Their expertise in the digital space, especially their ability to marry art and science, gives us much to look forward to.”

