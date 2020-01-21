37% viewership increased on YouTube from 2018 to 2019: Vidooly Report

Vidooly Report lists down some of the glaring India video statistics & trends on digital from 2019 pertaining to the major social media channels and the OTT landscape.

Vidooly recently launched a report on Annual Video trends observed in 2019. Video statistics 2019 highlight key trends pertaining to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and the Indian OTT landscape from the year that went by. India video statistics show some interesting trends.

Increase in YouTube Viewership

The report findings highlight that YouTube viewership increased by 37% from 2018 to 2019. It was also observed that the overall uploads increased to 57% from the channel.

Vidooly’s findings also shared a substantial increase in the consumption of Vlogs in the last year.

Most viewed content

With surge in options for content on social media channels, the report delved into the most viewed content based on viewership and the followers on the medium. YouTube leaderboard section highlighted the most viewed channels, the regional trends, most viewed commercials, and more on the channel.

Most Viewed Channels on YouTube

Most Viewed Regional Channels on YouTube

Aaj Tak, Colors TV, and Vijay Television topped the charts of the most-viewed pages on Facebook and Samsung, VIVO, and LG India topped the list for brands in the most viewed list for the social media platform.

TikTok witnessed content creators leveraging the platform big-time. Riyaz and Nisha Guragain topped the list of the most followed creators on the channel.

Most Followed Creators – TikTok

While Filtercopy, Filmy Gyaan, and Akshay Kumar made it to the top 3 of the most viewed profiles on Instagram, Forever 21, Nokia and Samsung India were amongst the top 3 brands on the channel as per the report.

Most Viewed Brands – Instagram

Indian OTT Landscape

Vidooly Report suggested that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video were the most borrowed OTT platforms in India.

The survey also revealed that men preferred watching sports, news, and LIVE TV content more than Females. While the female fraternity mostly preferred watching music videos on OTT platforms more than the males.

Movies and TV shows remain the most popular content on OTT platforms.

Read the full report below:

2019 Top Digital Video trends by Vidooly from Social Samosa

Comments