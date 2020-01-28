Infographic: B2B Social Media Marketing Strategy 101

Social Media Marketing tactics aligned with the B2B strategy can generate potential leads to boost sales if done right. The infographic further delves into it.

This infographic will help you improve your social media marketing strategy, although B2B Marketing has its own challenges.

Aligning Sales & Marketing

Businesses only buy to increase their sales and B2B marketing has to appeal to this ideology. So marketing campaigns that spell out how their products can help benefit a business would work for a desired result.

Standing Out On Social Media

Businesses actively make purchases, but only from the companies, they can see. Therefore, your marketing strategy should stand out from the overcrowded clutter.

Integrating Information

B2B marketing has to have an informative or educative peg. Social media marketing is actively taking the content marketing route and the B2B sector is at the forefront of it. Informative content catering to different buyer roles or buying phases can appeal to businesses.

Customer Retention

Marketing campaigns that also appeal to the previously acquired customers should also be an integral part of the strategy, as it can help build a loyal consumer base.

Social Media Platforms

Choosing the right social media platform is a challenge and also an important decision. LinkedIn generally is the preferred marketing platform because it boasts a professional community and also provides tools and analytics that can specifically cater to B2B marketers.

Although, other social media platforms can’t be avoided as the target audience has a presence there too. Researching diligently would help you choose the right platform suitable specifically for your brand and target audience.

This B2B marketing infographic will help you overcome these challenges.

