iProspect India wins global mandate of VFS Global

iProspect India, the digital performance agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has been named the global media agency for VFS Global –an outsourcing and technology services company that serves governments and diplomatic missions, worldwide.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

It is pertinent to note here that VFS Global is an integrated win for iProspect India. The digital agency will now work with other DAN specialists – Carat and Posterscope – to service the account. While Carat will lend its services in media, Posterscope will handle the brand’s out-of-home mandate. DAN Data Labs too will partner on the account. The agencies, together, will help the brand create favorable brand imagery among its current and prospective customers through sustained campaigns in India and globally.

Talking about the win, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said, “We are excited to partner VFS Global on their digital and mainline marketing efforts. VFS Global is a marquee global brand in the outsourcing visa and passport services space. We are thrilled that they have chosen iProspect India for our data-driven creatives and tech-enabled approach.”

Commenting on the association, Belson Coutinho, CMO, VFS Global added, “We look forward to working closely with iProspect India on all our media requirements and an insight-driven decision-making approach. Given our global nature of operations, it is important for us to have a partner who deeply understands consumer behavior and habits, who is agile in its approach and will be able to deliver efficiencies across mainline and digital media. With iProspect India, we plan to bring in greater automation and a data-driven approach to marketing and media planning.”

The company has Swiss-Swedish ownership and is present in 151 countries with more than 3,400 visa application centers.

