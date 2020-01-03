If your content is good then nothing else matters: Ishita Khattar, Love Fashion and Makeup


An avid reader and now writer with her own blog, Ishita Khattar takes us through her content creation process with Love Fashion and Makeup.

A mother of a 2-year-old, founder of her agency and now a blogger, Ishita Khattar sheds light on the relevance of relatable and simple content with the other facets of her life as a multi-tasker and content creator.

Looking back, where did it all begin? 

It might sound very clichéd but my quench for writing my own blog started after I started reading a lot of other blogs and watched YouTube videos. Back in 2015, I was sitting in the office one boring afternoon (I am a corporate lawyer by profession) and decided that I need to start the blog that very day itself! So I bought the domain name, logged myself into WordPress and wrote my first blog post.

What’s in the name? 

The name does matter. But honestly, if your content is good then nothing else really matters. My blog name Love Fashion Makeup is a very Makeup and fashion-centric name, however, over the course the content I put out there is more lifestyle-related.

And after becoming a mother, my blog is taking a turn towards mommy related content as well.

***FED IS BEST*** As a new parent, you hear a lot of things from everyone around you. When my baby was born, I was told a told of things, of course, everyone having my baby’s best interest in mind. One such thing was breast milk vs formula. *** I do agree that breast milk is the best for your child, and it has all the nutrients a child needs for his growth, but there are many mothers who are not able to feed their babies breast milk for a number of reasons. Let's not make them feel guilty about it. You should do what suits you and your baby. No mother would want bad for their baby right? Breastfeeding should be a mother’s own choice and not forced upon. *** I've been getting a few questions from mothers or mother-to-be asking whether I exclusively breastfeed Aryaveer or supplement with formula or exclusively formula feed him. My baby was given formula the very first day by the hospital staff. I had a C-sec and I wasn't lactating. When I came back home from the hospital, I stopped giving him formula all-together because I wanted to exclusively breastfeed. But honestly, it was HARD. I thought he isn't gaining weight adequately because his appetite is also very little. So, I decided to supplement with formula once. *** Now he is 4 months old and I breastfeed him, I pump and bottle feed him and I also do supplement with formula 2-3 times a day. And I think it's FINE. As long as he is WELL FED and is gaining weight, I am a HAPPY MOMMA. . . . #newmom #breastmilk #breastfeedingmom #pumpingmom #momlife #mymotherhood #breastfeeding #formulafeeding #indianmomblogger #delhimommyblogger #delhimoms #momfluencer #indianblogger #fedisbest #momstyle #nursingfriendly #formulafriendly #momsofinstagram #indianmommy #mumbaimoms #mommyandme #parentblogger #momofaboy

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I try to keep my content very realistic and relatable.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

Content creation takes a lot of effort because that’s what makes you YOU. A lot of times my content stems from a general conversation I have with my friends. If, for example, a friend asks me how do you do a certain thing, I think if she doesn’t know it, there be many others who have the same doubt. 

Sunday pampering // Multi-Masking. . The last month just flew by. My little boy turned one month. Being a new mom, I have had absolutely no time or, to be honest, no inclination towards taking care of my skin. . Today taking advantage of the husband being at home and getting in some Me-time which includes giving my skin some TLC. . Started with applying the Pixi Beauty’s Depuffing Eye Patches, which I have been looking for since soooo long. Next, applied the T-Zone Peel Off Mask on my forehead and nose. Finished off with the Glow Mud Mask on the rest of my face. Thank you @pixibeauty for taking care of my skin❤️ #pixibeauty #skintreats #pixiskincare #pixi #pixibypetra . . . #pixiglow #skincarelove #skintalk #discoverunder10k #skincareroutine #multimasking #sundaypampering #skinwellness #indianblogger #indianbeautyblogger #delhiblogger #lovefashionamakeup #mommyblogger #delhimommyblog #indianmommyblogger #momlife #pixiperfect #glowmask #glowyskin

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Brand collaborations. A small part comes through affiliate links as well.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

Whenever a brand approaches me, I tell them that I need to bring in some element of personal touch in the content that I create for them. I don’t work with brands that I personally don’t like or use.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Not a particular instance as such, but when my readers and subscribers message me saying that they love a product which was bought on my recommendation makes it all worthwhile. Because that’s when you know you are doing something right.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

A brand asked me for a YouTube video, 2 Instagram posts and a couple of Instagram Stories and a Facebook Post in exchange for a product, which was worth Rs. 500.

If not blogging, you would be?

I am a corporate lawyer. So I would be probably working in some law firm.

A day in your life…

Being a new mom (my son is 2 months old) each day is different. There are lots of sleepless nights involved. Mornings are usually about spending time with my husband over breakfast and then again my son’s routine starts. In the middle of all this, I try to fit in time for my blog.

As far as my YouTube channel goes, that’s on a standstill because it takes a lot of time and effort which I don’t have at the moment. Sometimes while feeding my son, I start typing content on my phone and when he goes to sleep I take pictures. I have skipped so many events but now I try to attend them by leaving my son with my husband.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Do not try to copy others. Be original.

Your Favorite Influencer

Lily Pebbles and Mehak from Peaches and Blush.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I do plan to grow it further, especially my YouTube channel, once my baby gets a little older.


