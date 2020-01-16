ItsSo2019 brand posts show what should’ve been left in the past

#ItsSo2019 brand posts reveal what’s not cool for the 2020 school with swanky promotions.

MX Player triggered the trend while desensitizing its competition. As MX Player is a free service, the brand fired shots at the scenario of consumers paying for subscriptions and also the ones watching TV. And then, #ItsSo2019 brand posts were not far away.

Soon the format, that’s just plain text that could fit a tweet became big enough to fit product integrations for several brands.

Karnival promotes its products while mocking a contaminated habit, Munchilicious taps an unhealthy eating habit, Sonata boasts about their smartwatch’s up to the minute feature.

Radio Mirchi maintains itself as the timeless ‘traffic partner’. Brown sugar is better than white sugar? Well, Dabur honey says it is better than brown sugar.

More brands tap the topical trend.

Also Read: Decade Challenge brand posts show the decennary difference

MX Player

Karnival

Munchilicious

Sonata Watches

Vero Moda India

Copper Chimney India

Wellbeing Nutrition

Radio Mirchi

Dabur Honey

Pulse

Excitel Broadband

Cofsils

Bingo! Comedy Adda

Flipkart Video

Sbarro

Cashback World India

Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort

Standard Chartered Bank

ARMR Shots

TriggoFoods

Papa Brands

Nick India

Chaayos

If we have missed out on any of your favorite #ItsSo2019 brand posts, write to us at content@socialamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments