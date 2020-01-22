Leo Burnett India appoints Ashima Mehra as Senior Vice President, Maninder Bali as Senior Vice President and Sarina Baretto as the Vice President in Mumbai office for its senior account management team.

Ashima who joins Leo Burnett as Senior Vice President brings valuable perspective in advertising and marketing having worked on both the client-side and with agencies. She has led brands at Godfrey Phillips India and Reckitt Benckiser where she was spearheading the PO1 team for Dettol in 15 countries (developing markets). She has played an instrumental role in drafting communication strategies for global brands such as Veet, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and more.

Bali joins Burnett as Senior Vice President from Publicis Singapore, where he was the Regional Business Director on P&G’s Safeguard global business. This is his second stint with Leo Burnett, previously Bali was Vice President at Leo Burnett, Mumbai where he led the agency’s marquee account McDonald’s, nationwide.

Sarina who joins in as Vice President has helped steer brands across a wide spectrum of industries including Zee Entertainment Network, Times of India, Femina, L’Oréal, and others.

Speaking about the appointments Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director – India & Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett South Asia, said, “Leo Burnett has had tremendous growth momentum which is reflected in both our new business wins and our stellar body of work.

To keep up this momentum for the agency it is important to have a leadership team that echoes our new-age thinking and creative approach. I am thrilled to welcome Bali, Ashima, and Sarina onboard and I am confident that the energy and experience that each of them brings will translate in creating world-class work for our clients.”

