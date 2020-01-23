Pulse Case Study: Decoding brand UGC strategy with #PulsePePulseChallenge

Pulse case study explores how #PulsePePulseChallenge was able to garner over 16 million impressions with three Pulse candies per video.

Pass Pass Pulse challenged netizens to stack three Pulse candies on top of each other in 15 seconds. To spread the word, they roped in nano as well as macro-influencers. Pulse case study explains how the brand achieved it.

Brand Introduction

Pass Pass Pulse, the candy brand from the DS Group that stormed the HBC market with its launch in 2015 and has been the leader for the past few years. Currently, Pulse is available in five variants — Kachcha Aam, Guava, Orange, Pineapple, and Litchi. The candy is enjoyed across all ages — 18-34 years (SEC A, B and C) living in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, including college students (18-22 years) and young working/homemakers (23-34 years).

Summary

The idea behind the challenge is to encourage candy lovers to engage in an activity with Pulse. To win #PulsePePulseChallenge, three Pulse candies have to be stacked on top of each other in 15 seconds, with just one hand.

#PulsePePulse Challenge was executed in collaboration with Pollen, FoxyMoron’s Influencer Marketing vertical.

Problem Statement/Objective

The objective is to engage with young TG and to increase tom recall for the brand

Brief

The brief is to build a brand proposition by engaging with the audience and to generate UGC from the users.

Challenges

We wanted to introduce a challenge that the millennial audience would find easy and yet engaging to do. A few of the challenges we faced were:

Brand guidelines : Engaging challenge, yet has to abide by the brand rules. We could not use a challenge in which the candy fell down or on the floor.

: Engaging challenge, yet has to abide by the brand rules. We could not use a challenge in which the candy fell down or on the floor. Influencers Chosen: The Influencers chosen were carefully analyzed on the basis of their audience quality, resonation with the brand challenge, and most importantly engagement.

The Influencers chosen were carefully analyzed on the basis of their audience quality, resonation with the brand challenge, and most importantly engagement. Gratification: one of the most important aspects while deciding on a social media challenge. We wanted to choose gratifications which will attract users to participate, and having multiple gratifications (of different levels) increased the chances of the users to win.

Execution

The challenge kick-started with influencers like Aparshakti Khurana, Prajakta Koli, Ashish Chanchlani, Kriti Vij etc, trying their hand to stack Pulse pe Pulse. The influencers built excitement around #PulsePePulseChallenge and inspired their followers to try the same and post it on their respective social media handles.

The campaign ran till 7th January across all major social media platforms. 350+ Nano Influencers were also engaged with for the campaign.

Results

Entries Received: 1300+ across platforms

Reach: 14 M +

Impressions: 16 M +

“Though Pulse is consumed by all age groups, our communication TG is young adults and those who are young at heart. #PulsePePulseChallenge was started on Instagram with influencers like Prajakta Koli, Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Ayush Mehra and Viraj Ghelani. All these influencers have entertaining and fun-loving personalities. Their posts on social media resonate really well with our TG and the overall fun vibe of the brand,” said Arvind Kumar, joint general manager, marketing, DS Confectionery Products Ltd.

