Ola’s Heroes of Ola cements consumer – driver-partners relationship

Heroes Of Ola enables consumers to share experiences with the driver-partners and acts as a service marketing strategy.

Heroes Of Ola is an initiative by Ola to salute the striving hours and commendable efforts taken by the driver-partners of the company.

This initiative enables customers to shares their experiences with Ola driver-partners, who through big or small gestures, have served customers or have displayed exemplary character in service of the public.

As part of the launch campaign, Ola released a digital film that highlights how driver-partners are unsung heroes despite the testings that they may have to face in their everyday lives. The film highlights the sense of responsibility and patience that these driver-partners portray by prioritizing their customers at all times and serving as an inspiration for their families and fellow driver-partners.

Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “Ola is focused on providing a platform that is equally convenient for its driver-partners as well as its customers. More often than not, the contributions of driver-partners go unnoticed. We find thousands of instances around us of courage, compassion, and empathy from our service providers. Heroes of Ola is one such platform to bring these inspiring experiences to the forefront.”

He further added, “The ‘Heroes of Ola’ platform aims to showcase and appreciate the efforts of Ola’s driver-partners who ensure that customers have a delightful experience, even if it means going beyond their call of duty. ”

Ola’s customers can share their stories with #HeroesofOla on the Company’s social media channels including Instagram and Twitter as well as through their in-app feedback section.

