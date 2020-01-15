Pallavi Vyas joins Brand Street India as Business Head (West)

BrandStreet India announced the appointment of Ex-Mindshare Digital head Pallavi Vyas as the new Business Head (West).

In her current role as Business Head, Pallavi Vyas will be responsible for both operational and commercial development, focusing primarily on the Western region. Her appointment aligns with BSI’s plan of setting up business and revenue streams from the West markets along with boosting their digital domain and their integrated marketing approach.

Pallavi has 12+ years of expertise in digital marketing and strategy planning space and was previously the Senior Business Director at Mindshare, a global, award-winning media and marketing services company. At Mindshare, Pallavi led the core digital team and integrated planning solutions for their leading set of brands. She was also associated with the digital teams of Isobar across the country for insights and training teams on CCS (consumer insights tool). Pallavi has also held significant positions at other renowned companies like OMD, DAN Network, and Isobar.

On her appointment, Surendra Singh, Chief Business Officer, BrandStreet India said, “Pallavi is a seasoned strategic, results-driven leader who brings years of experience in both operations and strategy, with significant expertise in the digital domain. We are pleased to welcome her to the leadership team of BrandStreet India,”

“She has a strong track record of delivering excellent results in digital projects, which if coupled with her experience will be a key factor in helping BrandStreet India in acquiring new businesses, scaling up existing business lines and deliver new solutions in the integrated marketing domain,” Singh adds.

Upon accepting the appointment, Pallavi Vyas, Business Head- West, Brand Street India said “I am proud to join a company which has established itself as a leader in the integrated marketing industry in such a short span of time. BSI has unique capabilities in delivering cost-effective personalized marketing campaigns across the spectrum. I’m delighted to be a part of BSI’s leadership team and excited to work towards initiatives to drive future growth for the company.”

