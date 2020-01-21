PNB MetLife treads the influencer marketing route for #ShedTheTax

With the likes of Ranvijay Singh, Prince Narula, and Harbhajan Singh, PNB MetLife is using influencer marketing to promote #ShedTheTax.

PNB MetLife’s #ShedTheTax is an initiative launched with the objective to make Indians aware of the various tax saving options and assisting them in better tax planning. After releasing a few videos featuring their brand ambassador PV Sindhi, PNB MetLife is now using influencer marketing as a means to spread the word and garner visibility for the initiative.

The influencer roped in by the brand used Instagram as the medium to support the campaign, nudging consumers to share their personalised tax report. The call to action in the case was to push people to access their report via PNB MetLife’s mini website created for the campaign. The hashtag #ShedTheTax strung together all the efforts.

A number of niche influencers also took to Instagram to share their journey of getting the personalised tax report from the website, asking people to follow their lead to try the feature. The focus was on heart-tugging stories of why financial management is an important issue that needs attention before things get out of hand. That getting help is a good plan.

It is evident that BFSI brands are trying to cut through the clutter and be seen as a prime choice for consumers looking to save up or invest. Storytelling with the help of brand advertisements has been around for a long time. To trace how things unfold with influencer marketing being used as a tool of engagement would be fascinating.

