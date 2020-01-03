Preeta Mathur to be Group Creative Director at 82.5 Communications

Preeta Mathur has over two decades of agency experience and will handle the creative for 82.5 Communications from Delhi.

A graduate from Delhi University, Preeta Mathur started her career with Grey Worldwide in 2001 and since then, she has gathered a wealth of experience across local and international brands, across varying categories from healthcare to telecom to automotive to FMCG and so on.

The craving to do some good for the world was the real reason why Preeta joined Storytellers, her last agency. Her best work across agencies has been the work she has done for causes that require communication to generate behaviour change.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications said, “Preeta Mathur joins us today as the new creative head of 82.5 Delhi. With two decades of experience at agencies like JWT, DDB and Grey, she has worked on Adidas, Nestlé, Pepsi, Marico, Hero Honda, GSK, UNICEF and USAID, amongst other brands.”

“She considers herself an insight miner and was keen to join 82.5 because our India-first positioning appealed to her. I look forward to Preeta taking the 82.5 Delhi creative product to the next level,” he adds.

Kapil Arora, CEO and Co-Chairman, 82.5 Communications: “In Preeta, we found a happy human being, who believes as much about building a great work environment, as the work itself. She is rooted in consumer insight and has the wings to deliver ingenious creative solutions for our fantastic set of clients at 82.5 Delhi. I look forward to Preeta and Chandana Agarwal making our formidable Delhi offering even stronger.”

Comments