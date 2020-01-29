Presenting the second edition of Indian Agency Awards

Returning to laud the magicians behind the screens, Social Samosa is back with the second edition of Indian Agency Awards, this 2020.

The first edition of AgencyCon: The Indian Agency Awards and Summit was received with monumental success where we celebrated the best of agencies behind award-winning campaigns, humane brands, and real time marketing mania. Come 2020, Social Samosa is all set for the second edition of the momentous event.

This event presents itself as a platform to shower accolades on agencies, and the #UnsungHeroes who have carved their niche through their undaunting efforts in the industry.

The agencies would be adjudged across 25 categories; 15 individual categories for agency professionals too will be announced and evaluated by an esteemed jury panel.

Here’s proudly extending an invitation to and industry leaders who deserve all the recognition for their persistent and untiring work in the Media and Advertising world.

Nominations are open now, till 1st March 2020. You can nominate across the below categories:

Agency Categories

Performance Marketing Agency of the Year Digital Agency of the Year Media Agency of the Year Creative Agency of the Year Social Media Agency of the year Specialist Agency of the year Mobile Marketing Agency of the year Integrated Marketing Agency of the year Content marketing agency of the year Influencer Marketing Agency of the year SEO Agency of the Year Digital PR Agency of the Year Network Agency of the year Independent Agency of the year Agency network of the year Ad Network of the year Agency of the Year – North Agency of the Year – South Agency of the Year – West Agency of the Year – East Thriving Agency Culture Rising Star of the Year Disruptive Agency of the Year Monumental Agency of the Year Buzzing Agency of the Year

Individual Categories

Agency Head of the year/CEO HR Person of the year Young Achiever of the year Network Head of the year Digital Marketing Person of the year BD person of the year Media Planner of the year Content Marketing person of the year Analyst of the year Strategist of the year Creative Person of the year Account Director of the Year Social Media Person of the Year Corp Comm person of the Year Influencer Marketing Person of the Year

Presenting the esteemed Jury Panel

Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing at Havells India Anuradha Bose, Strategic Brand and Marketing Officer, Gulf Oil Kaushik Prasad, General Manager – Consumer Marketing, Ford India Pawan Sarda, Group Head- Digital at Future Group India Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing & PR – Jeep FCA India Automobiles Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon Life India AMC

Last date to nominate: 1st March

Join us to celebrate agencies and professionals with the second edition of AgencyCon 2020 in a bigger and better manner. Nominate for agencies here. To nominate yourself for individual categories, register through this link.

More details will follow soon, stay tuned! For any specific queries about AgencyCon, 2020, write to us at team@socialsamosa.com.

Comments