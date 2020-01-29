Presenting the second edition of Indian Agency Awards

Returning to laud the magicians behind the screens, Social Samosa is back with the second edition of Indian Agency Awards, this 2020.

The first edition of AgencyCon: The Indian Agency Awards and Summit was received with monumental success where we celebrated the best of agencies behind award-winning campaigns, humane brands, and real time marketing mania. Come 2020, Social Samosa is all set for the second edition of the momentous event.

This event presents itself as a platform to shower accolades on agencies, and the #UnsungHeroes who have carved their niche through their undaunting efforts in the industry.

The agencies would be adjudged across 25 categories; 15 individual categories for agency professionals too will be announced and evaluated by an esteemed jury panel.

Here’s proudly extending an invitation to and industry leaders who deserve all the recognition for their persistent and untiring work in the Media and Advertising world.

Nominations are open now, till 1st March 2020. You can nominate across the below categories:

Agency Categories

  1. Performance Marketing Agency of the Year
  2. Digital Agency of the Year
  3. Media Agency of the Year
  4. Creative Agency of the Year
  5. Social Media Agency of the year
  6. Specialist Agency of the year
  7. Mobile Marketing Agency of the year
  8. Integrated Marketing Agency of the year
  9. Content marketing agency of the year
  10. Influencer Marketing Agency of the year
  11. SEO Agency of the Year
  12. Digital PR Agency of the Year
  13. Network Agency of the year
  14. Independent Agency of the year
  15. Agency network of the year
  16. Ad Network of the year
  17. Agency of the Year – North
  18. Agency of the Year – South
  19. Agency of the Year – West
  20. Agency of the Year – East
  21. Thriving Agency Culture
  22. Rising Star of the Year
  23. Disruptive Agency of the Year
  24. Monumental Agency of the Year
  25. Buzzing Agency of the Year

Individual Categories  

  1. Agency Head of the year/CEO
  2. HR Person of the year
  3. Young Achiever of the year
  4. Network Head of the year
  5. Digital Marketing Person of the year
  6. BD person of the year
  7. Media Planner of the year
  8. Content Marketing person of the year
  9. Analyst of the year
  10. Strategist of the year
  11. Creative Person of the year
  12. Account Director of the Year
  13. Social Media Person of the Year
  14. Corp Comm person of the Year
  15. Influencer Marketing Person of the Year

Presenting the esteemed Jury Panel

  1. Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing at Havells India
  2. Anuradha Bose, Strategic Brand and Marketing Officer, Gulf Oil
  3. Kaushik Prasad, General Manager – Consumer Marketing, Ford India
  4. Pawan Sarda, Group Head- Digital at Future Group India
  5. Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing & PR – Jeep FCA India Automobiles
  6. Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon Life India AMC

Last date to nominate: 1st March 

Join us to celebrate agencies and professionals with the second edition of AgencyCon 2020 in a bigger and better manner. Nominate for agencies here. To nominate yourself for individual categories, register through this link.

More details will follow soon, stay tuned! For any specific queries about AgencyCon, 2020, write to us at team@socialsamosa.com.


