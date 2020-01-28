Publicis India to manage the creative mandate of Emami’s ‘Navratna’

Publicis India has bagged the creative mandate of Navratna, one of the power brands of Emami. The account will be serviced out of the agency’s New Delhi office.

Publicis India will be providing full-service responsibilities for the brand including advertising, strategic direction, and digital ideas.

Confirming the appointment of Publicis India as their creative agency, Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Limited said: “We are happy to be associated with Publicis India. They bring onboard their insights on brand building gathered over years of experience in marketing communication which would be of much value.”

On winning the mandate, Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis India said: “Emami is a leading name in the FMCG space and we are delighted that our communication idea found resonance with what Emami has in mind for its brand Navratna for the Indian market. Despite Navratna being a familiar name with the masses, they have high expectations in terms of where they aspire to be in a few months from now. We are confident they will achieve this dream in the quickest and best way possible.”

Emami’s Navratna Ayurvedic Cool Oil claims to be the undisputed leader in its category, providing multi-purpose benefits to its ever-growing consumer base. It is prepared from a combination of nine unique ayurvedic herbs, which provide relief from daily mental and physical stress. It not only provides therapeutic solutions to specific head and body related ailments, but offers beauty and nourishment benefits to the users as well.

Comments