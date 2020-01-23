Associate with brands whose work ethics resonate with that of yours: Purva Vats

Purva Vats, a software engineer, tells us how she balances her full-time job with her passion of being a beauty blogger.

Beauty blogger Purva Vats shares tips on how one can follow their passion while pursuing a full-time profession for a day job. Talking about her content creation process, she explains how she always tries to be unbiased and uncompromising about quality. People seek honest opinions from influencers and it is important to put forth relatable content, she says.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It all started when a very good friend of mine at my workplace randomly asked me to start my own blog knowing about my interest in all things beauty. I thought why not, and that is how my blog was born.

What’s in the name?

Well, I have always believed that each one of us is beautiful in their own special way and the world is full of beautiful people, hence the name ‘Planet Beauties’.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I don’t really work on the content that can give me an edge. Rather, I work on creating content that is more relatable to the real world out there. They seek an honest opinion from influencers. So I would say, that is my USP.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

While creating content, I make sure that it says what I think and what is unbiased. I am a perfectionist and I like things my way so I cannot compromise on the quality. Luckily my life partner, my husband, helps me manage all of this in a very patient manner.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Since I am a software professional, that is where I earn my bread and butter from. As far as blogging is concerned, I get it from the brand collaborations.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I make sure that I am working with brands that offer full creative rights to bloggers for content creation. It is important to get associated with brands whose work ethics resonate with that of yours to be fully productive.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

I think every comment, every DM, every message is a form of encouragement to what I do. It has always motivated me to be a better version of myself and that’s all that makes it worthwhile.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

I am lucky as I haven’t come across any such brief or request yet.

If not blogging, you would be?

I am already a full-time software engineer giving makeup and fashion advice to people around me so I think I would have been doing the same except blogging about it.

A day in your life….

It consists of food, makeup, office, blog, and sleep.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Be patient and consistent with your work, everything else will follow.

Your Favorite Influencer

I have been a huge admirer of Michelle Phan. She had inspired so many people with her work and thoughts. She would always be my number one. I also love Nikkie Tutorials. She is super creative, funny and consistent with her work.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand.

I would love more and more people to know me through my work and influence them in a positive way.

