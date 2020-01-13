Quick Recap: Trending topics on Snapchat in December

Trending topics on Snapchat last December included 2020 filters, Impeachment of Trump, Juice Wrld’s sudden demise, and Netflix’s You.

The commencement of 2020 was one of the trends that were celebrated globally on Snapchat, with country-specific filters. The controversial happenings in the US were nowhere behind in the race of Snapchat trending topics. Right from the impeachment process of Donald Trump to Hannukah to the Finals Week, it was all #Trending.

It was a race between France and the US to make it to the top trending topics on Snapchat in December. As the decade came to an end, ‘Vlogmas’ made it to the Snapchat lingo.

Coming to the most relatable segment — Entertainment, right from the Miss Universe Pageant 2019 to the second season of You on Netflix to the NFL Playoffs, Snapchat covered it all.

Juice Wrld, Donald Trump, and Nick Cannon were top personalities to gain the most amount of attention on the application. With all the news surrounding them, why wouldn’t they trend?

Talking about the most happening slang on Snapchat, it was called, ‘Vlogmas’ — A holiday tradition in which vloggers gear up for Christmas and get viewers in the holiday spirit by posting a video of each day in December.

The Snapchatters from République Française observed Lionel Messi’s historic sixth Ballon d’Or in large numbers. Their appetite was full of content inspired by The Witcher and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Global: Trending Topics

Bonne Année, ¡Feliz Año Nuevo!, Frohes Neues Jahr…How many different ways can you say ‘Happy New Year’? As Christmas celebrations concluded, Snapchatters around the world counted down to a new decade.

US: Trending Topics

US Snapchatters embraced the hallmarks of the holiday season, from lighting menorahs for Hanukkah, to partying with Christmas sweaters and White elephant gifts. It wasn’t all R and R, though. They had to get through Finals week, knock out some last-minute shopping, and keep tabs on the impeachment process. They came ready with resolutions for the new year as 2020 closed out the 2010s and made an impact on the Snapchat trending topics.

US: Trending Entertainment

Something about winter weather is perfect for escaping to other worlds. Snapchatters found theirs in the medieval “Continent” in Netflix’s The Witcher, the unpredictable universe of Jumanji: The Next Level, and a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. For darker thrills, Snapchatters turned to slasher film Black Christmas and season 2 of the Netflix hit You. Not to be outdone, appointment viewing like the 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, NFL Playoffs, and the Miss Universe Pageant filled Snapchatters’ screens too.

US: Trending Celebrities

As the year came to a close, Snapchatters took time to reflect upon the artists they lost in 2019, from rapper Juice Wrld to Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce. TV personality Nick Cannon reminded people of his decade-long beef with Eminem and released a fresh set of diss tracks to fuel the feud into 2020. Early termination of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s probation was big news with hip-hop fans, while Snapchatters mulled a different sort of “early termination” for President Donald Trump. With all the buzz around the impeachment hearings, Vice President Mike Pence was top of mind, too.

US: Trending Slang/Meme

Some people leave out milk and cookies for Santa. Others post Christmas baking videos that go viral. Keeping with the holiday Vlogmas tradition, Vlog stars channeled their inner Buddy the Elf during the month of December with new Christmas-themed videos every day. This made a clear mark on the Snapchat trending topics.

France Spotlight: Trending Topics

French Snapchatters got their second helping of Friday the 13th for 2019, not to mention Christmas and New Year’s Eve dinners, thanks to Réveillon. Lionel Messi’s historic sixth Ballon d’Or, Miss France 202 pageant, and new releases like The Witcher and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fed their appetite for spectacle. For big news stories, the passing of young rapper Juice Wrld and the government’s labor talks amid pension strikes gripped their attention and made it to the Snapchat trending topics.

Comments