Brands attempt to initiate a dialogue with Republic Day campaigns 2020
As the country celebrates 70 years of being a Republic, brands leverage the occasion to put forth narratives of national interest with Republic Day campaigns and creatives 2020.
As Delhi woke up to loud thumping parade sounds this January 26, brands took it upon themselves to invoke pride among netizens glued to their screens. They brought forth tales of pride as well as societal good. One of the Republic Day campaigns 2020 that really stood out was by Lava Mobiles where they attempted to fight back against fake news.
Orient Bell saluted the hands that build India and Taj Fateh Prakash Palace spotted the national flag hues at their property. NTPC School of Business called the Constitution of India the best book to learn management from and Taco Bell India made tacos, nachos and rolls parade in line, with pride.
Hotstar Premium was able to find connections between the characters of their premium shows and the fundamental rights enjoyed by Indian citizens. Zomato continued its tradition of expressing emotions via food. This year, they were joined by Dunzo that brought along the dimension of the diverse geographies of India.
We take a look at some of the best Republic Day campaigns in 2020.
Lava Mobiles
Orientbell Tiles
FBB
Likee
Joy
Max Bupa
Hotstar Premium
Gatsby India
Dynasty International School
Colors Marathi
Romedy Now
Amazfit India
Taj Fateh Prakash Palace
Taco Bell India
NTPC School of Business
Dunkin’ Donuts India
Dunzo
GO Sport
Youva World
Oven Story Pizza
Delhi Airport
Cello Writing
The Riding Eagle
Parle Products
Zomato India
