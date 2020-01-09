Keeping your content real is very important: Ruchika Das, FashionbyRUDA

After 11 years of working a desk job, Ruchika Das decided to resign and start FashionbyRUDA to work as a full-time fashion blogger.

When working with brands, Ruchika Das tries to convey to them that they must give her full creative freedom. As a blogger, she tries to ensure that the content she puts forth is rich in brand value as well as in sync with the liking of her followers.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It all began in 2013 when I finally decided to do something about my passion for fashion and beauty.

What’s in the name?

Well, I currently have 2 brands – FashionbyRUDA and HouseofRUDA. RUDA came from my name’s initial Ruchika Das. So, RU from Ruchika and DA from Das. I wanted all my brands to be close to me and so I came up with RUDA as my brand’s name.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I have been blogging for almost 7 years now and through this, I have understood that keeping your content ‘real’ is very important. I love to create what my followers demand and I love to interact with them, and I think this is what makes my content different from others.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

Like I said I like to keep my content real and create something which my followers love. I take a lot of editorial images and I keep it trendy and fashionable like my followers like. Also, I have recently started my Youtube channel. There too, I create beauty looks that my followers request or themed around something that is trending.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

When you grow, brands want to promote their products through your handle. Over time, I have worked with several brands which I love and I charge them for the content I create for them.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

With brands, I always convey to them that we should have full creative freedom. We create the content to keep the brand value and our followers’ liking in mind.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

I was once at an event and a fellow blogger came and introduced herself, saying that I had inspired her to take up blogging as a career. That conversation filled my heart with a lot of love.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

I have been blessed that I got to work with a lot of great brands over the years, with good payouts. Sometimes some brands come with a huge list of deliverables with no compensation, saying it will be good for my brand to work with them on their terms. That cracks me up.

If not blogging, you would be?

I would be doing a desk job where I worked for 11 years before finally resigning to take my passion for blogging full time.

A day in your life…

Well, I’m married for 2 years now. So in the morning, I take care of my family and their needs and then I come down to my office and start my work be it creating content, editing or emailing. I try to keep a balance between my work and my family.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Keep it real and work hard. Also, do not settle for less and respect your work.

Your Favorite Influencer

There are a lot of people who are doing great work in blogging. I personally love Aashna Shroff from the Indian blogging community because I can relate with her style.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

Currently, I have 2 babies, FashionbyRUDA (my blog and Youtube) and HouseofRUDA (my clothing brand) as already mentioned. I love talking about new trends and updating my followers what’s new in the market for them to try on through my blog & my channel. My followers love to know more and enjoy my updates. I foresee a lot of new content coming their way and a lot more love coming from them. In the case of HouseofRUDA, it is currently a very small brand but eventually, there will be a lot of new trends and designs coming up for everyone.



