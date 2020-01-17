#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords brand posts entice users

#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords brand posts align to charm consumers with the most attractive one-liners.

Advertising has traversed from large hoardings to the size of a tweet. Soon after Twitter users showed off their creativity in four words, #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords brand posts arose to lure in consumers.

Twitter’s constrained character limit that generates these trending formats not just resonate with humorists, wits, and general users, they also seem to resonate with social media brands of this age.

Previously, we had also seen several brands tapping the topical trend #SixWordHorrorStory. Brands subjected their creatives around horrors relevant to their brand. Horrors, that are the times when users don’t have a product they need.

This time brands lined up to lure in their consumers with a creative constraint – four words.

How did they do it? See for yourself.

Cars24 India

Your Car Or Mine? #seducesomeoneinfourwords 🔴

Pigeon Kitchen Appliances

Flechazo

Asus India

KFC India

#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords

Bombay Shaving Company

Netflix India

India Film Project

M&M Momo

Kaapi Machines

Internshala

#seducesomeoneinfourwords : Paisa hi paisa hoga

Everest Spices

