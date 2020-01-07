Sidharth Rao elevated -Chairman of Happy mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney

Having expanded and worked for 20 years as the CEO and Cofounder of Dentsu Webchutney, Rao will work closely with other leadership team members to accentuate the agency’s brand legacy in India.

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India has announced the elevation of Sidharth Rao as Chairman, Happy mcgarrybowen (HMB) India and Chairman, Dentsu Webchutney.

With this, Sidharth, erstwhile CEO, Dentsu Webchutney, has now expanded his role and responsibilities within the network. The announcement also reinforces DAN’s legacy to retain all its agency founders who chose to partner and participate with the network through various strategic acquisitions.

In his new role, Sidharth will continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, DAN India. He will work with Samarjit Choudhry, President, HMB India to accentuate the agency’s brand legacy in India even as he continues to oversee Dentsu Webchutney’s consistent performance and expansion across the country and beyond.

Commenting on the appointment, Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, DAN India said, “Sidharth’s journey with Dentsu Webchutney is one of the most iconic stories of modern Indian advertising. It has been a joy to watch Dentsu Webchutney grow the way it has in the last 6 years. Considered to be one of the best digital agencies of the country today, Dentsu Webchutney is now also one of the finest creative agencies in the business. Sidharth is already an integral part of DAN India’s key leadership team and, as we strengthen our digital and creative credentials, I am delighted to have him take up this additional new mandate with Happy mcgarrybowen.”

“I am extremely honored to take up this new responsibility. My first 20 years in advertising has been a ride; and now I’m looking forward to the next 20 with our wonderful teams at Dentsu Webchutney, HMB and the rest of the DAN family. HMB is a fantastic brand that comes with a great legacy.

With the support of DAN, the Happy team in India and mcgarrybowen internationally, I am certain that our golden days are ahead of us,” said Sidharth Rao, Chairman, HMB India, and Dentsu Webchutney.



“Meanwhile, as part of our continued effort to strengthen DAN leadership in India, we will also be announcing a new CEO for Dentsu Webchutney – a decision that beckons a new chapter for the agency. 2019 has been a landmark year for us and, no matter what, we must carry on with this momentum. I’ve been jokingly telling my closest friends and family that this is the first-ever corporate promotion of my life and personally, I feel like I’m just getting started,” Sidharth added.

