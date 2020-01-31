Snapchat announces Bitmoji TV for users globally

With Bitmoji TV, Snapchat users will get a chance to star in personalised animated shows, along with their friends on the platform.

Premiering on the first day of the second month of 2020, Snapchat Bitmoji TV is an animated show starring Snapchatters and their friends. Its a form of personalised entertainment, where the experience is unique for each viewer. The feature is a step up to Bitmoji Stories.

Whoever the user has snapped most recently, would be cast as a character on the show. This would enhance the experience on the platform and give a new way for Snapchatters to interact with their friends as well as be a part of the content creation process.

Snapchatters can snap different friends to see episodes of Bitmoji TV with different co-stars. Each season would comprise 10 episodes and each episode would be an average of three minutes long.

New episodes would air weekly on Saturday mornings on Discover feed, globally. They would feature the voices of comedy stars Andy Richter, Jon Lovitz, and Riki Landhome.

Bitmoji TV would require Snapchat users to have a linked Bitmoji account and if the user were to change their attire, it would reflect in the next episode. However, the script and storyline would remain the same for all the users on the global platform.

