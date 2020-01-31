Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Republic Day campaigns, The Punishing Signal & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features the Republic Day creatives, Four Season’s campaign, an inside view into the Shein Campus Ambassador Campaign and more.

Brands attempt to initiate a dialogue with Republic Day campaigns 2020

Brands such as Lava, Orient Bell, Taco Bell, and more brands instil the feeling of pride and patriotism through advertisements and creatives. Read more here.

Global Samosa: Four Seasons’ campaign pushes young adults to have more sex

With the intent to nudge parents into having conversations about sex and pleasure with their young adult kids, Four Seasons has launched a limited edition tool kit. Read more here.

Guesture campaign invites students to co-living with #JustBringYourBag

Nudging students and Millenials to say no to landlords, brokers, and rent, the new campaign by Guesture aims to promote co-living spaces. Read more here.

Inside: Shein Campus Ambassador Program, a brand visibility strategy

Shein Campus Ambassador Program collaborated with college students to create brand awareness and build a community through New Year parties. Read more here.

Women Safety Campaigns attempting to break free of rape culture

Women Safety Campaigns highlight the issues the gender faces and the concerns and terrors of rape culture. Read more here.

Mumbai Police takes on honkers with a new campaign

Conceptualized by FCB Interface, The Punishing Signal is an attempt by the Mumbai Police to make people realize the nuisance of honking. Read more here.

Campaign FaceOff: #WhatMakesYouBeautiful by Nykaa v/s Joy Personal Care’s #JustHireOne

Joining the topical wave created by Chhapaak, Joy and Nykaa put forth a campaign each to highlight the lives of acid attack survivors. We ask experts to weigh brand efforts. Read more here.

Global Samosa: Audi and Maisie Williams invite the world to #LetItGo

Audi returns to the biggest night in American football with a musically-inspired, 60-second campaign titled, Let It Go, featuring actor Maisie Williams. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Kaun Banega Crorepati Marketing Strategy that made reality shows a trend

Garnished with chatpatapan and adding twists to this throwback Thursday is the Kurkure advertising journey – no less than a family pack offering varied marketing flavours, one ad at a time. Read more here.

