Social Media News Round Up: Snapchat Bitmoji TV, Pinterest Try on & more

Social media news this week was dominated by Jay Parikh’s departure from Facebook, Snapchat’s Bitmoji TV and Pinterest’s Try on AR feature.

Jay Parikh announces departure from Facebook

Jay Parikh had joined Facebook is 2009 and until recently was the Vice President of Engineering at the social media giant. Read more here.

Snapchat announces Bitmoji TV for users globally

With Bitmoji TV, Snapchat users will get a chance to star in personalised animated shows, along with their friends on the platform. Read more here.

Pinterest feature to allow trying lipstick shades before purchase

To help users to decide which shade would genuinely look good on them, Pinterest has decided not to add image altering effects to Try on. Read more here.

Facebook warns revenue growth slowing, costs remain high

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that growth would continue to slow as its business matured and it reported a surge in quarterly expenses, disappointing Wall Street expectations that the costs of improving privacy would level off. Read more here.

In fight against coronavirus, Twitter to make credible information prominent

Twitter has witnessed over 15 million tweets on coronavirus in the past four weeks and plans to help global conversation be disinformation free. Read more here.

Off-Facebook Activity to help users get control over data

With this tool, users will get the option to disconnect the Off-Facebook Activity information from their account, making ads less personal. Read more here.

Facebook Messenger may soon have ‘Face ID’ app lock

Facebook is reportedly working on a feature that will give the option of using a ‘Face ID’ app lock on Facebook Messenger. Read more here.

Instagram tests payment options within app UI

In a bid to help consumers shop on the platform with ease, Instagram is testing an online payment option with the app UI to enhance the role of shopping tags rolled out last year. Read more here.

