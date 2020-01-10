Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest Social media news, platform updates and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter introducing a premium ad product – Promoted Trend Spotlight, new Search Endpoints for developers, and more updates from other platforms.

Facebook introduces updates for Instant Articles

Facebook Instant Articles Updates include a new navigation surface, smarter CTA & ad placements, and Stories support. Read more here.

Instagram launches updated tools for brands

Instagram has launched updated tools for brands to aid them better understand their community and manage their presence on the platform. Read more here.

Twitter Updates: New Search Endpoints, UI & more

Twitter has announced a series of updates including a new search endpoint for developers, a fixed bug, and more. Read more here.

Twitter launches Promoted Trend Spotlight for brands

Twitter has launched a premium ad product called Promoted Trend Spotlight, the video slot that sits above trends in the Explore tab. Read more here.

Facebook updates political ad policy and ad library

Facebook has updated its Ad Library and has altered its political ad policy and announced it after months of several debates. Read more here.

Comments