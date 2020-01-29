SS40Under40: The Titans have been found

Ending the long-standing wait, we present the winners of Social Samosa 40 Under 40 — the class of 2020, consisting of Industry Titans that lead by example.

After weeks of poring over entries from the best of industry’s talents, Social Samosa Network has finally reached the finish line. It was by no means an easy feat and the jury members went through many late nights, duly supplemented by cups of coffee and Chinese takeaways. It has all led to this moment here, where we can raise a Toast to the Titans who belong in the Social Samosa 40 Under 40 2020 Winners.

Before we get to the names, let’s take a step back to understand Social Samosa 40 Under 40. It is an endeavour by Social Samosa Network to appreciate, and acknowledge the leaders in the M&A Industry by highlighting their hard work in shaping it. They came, they conquered, they built. This is a celebration of their efforts and perseverance.

From over 200 entries, the task to bring them down to 150 was tough but nothing could be as difficult to select the top 40. However, our esteemed jury was able to get through this almost impossible task and we are grateful for their kind support in this journey.

Without further ado, presenting, Social Samosa 40 Under 40.

Introducing Social Samosa 40 Under 40 Class of 2019-2020The Most Influential People in the business of Media,… Posted by Social Samosa on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

The Social Samosa 40 Under 40 Class of 2020 is indeed a testament to the fact that the M&A Industry will continue to adapt to the newest technologies and flourish with the inherent creativity of the many brains and hearts that work tirelessly to create narratives for brands and businesses.

A heartfelt congratulations to Social Samosa 40 Under 40 Winners – Class of 2020. Join us as we celebrate these achievements with #SS40Under40.

